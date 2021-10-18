Hardik Pandya Recalls Time When MS Dhoni Slept On Floor For Him After 2019 Suspension

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has opened up on his close bond with former India skipper MS Dhoni, under whose leadership the 28-year-old made his international debut in 2016. Hardik, while speaking on ESPNcricinfo, said Dhoni is the only individual who can make him calm in tough situations. Hardik added that when he was suspended by the BCCI for the comments he made on a talk show, Dhoni provided his shoulder for support. Hardik said that Dhoni has helped him multiple times in his cricketing career.

When Dhoni slept on the floor for Hardik

Hardik shared one incident about being unable to find a hotel room in New Zealand after his ban was lifted and returning for the bilateral series. Hardik said he got a call telling him to come because Dhoni had chosen to give him his own bed, and he would sleep on the floor.

"When I was picked for the New Zealand series, initially there were no hotel rooms (for Pandya in New Zealand). But then I get a call, saying, You just come. MS has told us, I don't sleep on the bed. He will sleep on my bed and I will sleep on the floor. He (Dhoni) was the first person who has been always there. He knows what kind of an individual I am. He knows me quite deep. I am very close to him. He is the only person who can make me calm," Hardik said while speaking on ESPNcricinfo.

"When all this happened [Talk-show controversy], he knew that I needed support. I just needed a shoulder, which he provided multiple times in my cricketing career. I never saw him as MS Dhoni the greatest. For me, Mahi is my brother," Hardik added.

Hardik is now a part of India's T20 World Cup squad. The 28-year-old is expected to play the role of an all-rounder, however, he may also start as a pure batsman because of the injury concerns that have prevented him from bowling in a competitive match in the recent past. Hardik did not bowl for his IPL side Mumbai Indians in the recently-concluded edition of the cash-rich tournament. It is not yet known if he will bowl for India in the T20 World Cup but Hardik has assured that he is fully fit for the World Cup.

Image: PTI