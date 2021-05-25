Hardik Pandya Recreates 'The Lion King' Scene With Wife Natasa Stankovic | Watch

Mumbai Indians (MI) all-rounder Hardik Pandya on Tuesday took to his official Instagram handle to share a video from his vault, where he had recreated a scene from the iconic film 'The Lion King' with his wife Natasa Stankovic. The video starts with Natasa applying lipstick on her thumb before she goes and streaks Hardik Pandya's forehead, recreating the scene from The Lion King movie, where Simba receives a similar kind of smearing from Rafiki. In the post, after Natasa streaks Hardik's forehead, music plays in the background calling 'Simba'. The video has garnered more than 3,25,000 likes since being shared a couple of hours ago.

Natasa Stankovic also reacted to the post as she commented with three red heart emoticons to express her love. Natasa had shared the same video last year with a caption that read, "The cutest Simba I know". Natasa and Hardik enjoy a massive social media following as they often share entertaining posts for their fans and followers. Just recently, the couple had shared an adorable video with their son Agastya, where the nine-month-old could be seen taking baby steps.

Hardik to play series against Sri Lanka?

As far as Hardik's cricketing life is concerned, he is likely to play for India in the white-ball series against Sri Lanka that is slated to take place in July. The BCCI is yet to announce the squad for the tour, but if speculations are to be believed, Hardik might be picked as captain or vice-captain of the side, subject to the fitness of Shreyas Iyer. The main issue with Hardik at the moment is his injury, due to which he is unable to bowl and play as an all-rounder.

Hardik was last seen in action in Mumbai Indians colours, playing in the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Hardik was having an abysmal IPL before the BCCI called off the tournament due to rising COVID-19 cases in India. Hardik was not allowed to bowl in the tournament due to an injury and he also failed to score big runs with the bat despite coming off a successful Australia tour last year.

(Image Credit: HardikPandya/Insta)

