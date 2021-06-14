Hardik Pandya Reveals Favourite Travel Companions, Natasa Stankovic Responds

After the suspension of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season, Hardik Pandya has been spending some much-needed quality time with his wife Natasa Stankovic and son Agastya. Hardik Pandya has maintained a stellar social media presence and the Indian all-rounder posts regularly while showcasing several events of his life. Recently, Hardik Pandya revealed his favourite travel companions through his Instagram account which received an adorable response from his wife Natasa Stankovic.

Hardik Pandya reveals his favourite travel companions

Hardik Pandya posted a picture on his Instagram account where he was seen enjoying his flying time in a private jet. Hardik Pandya was accompanied by his family members, including his wife Natasa Stankovic, his brother Krunal Pandya, and his wife Pankhuri Sharma. Krunal Pandya was holding baby Agastya while posing for the picture. Hardik Pandya revealed through his Instagram caption that his family members were his favourite travel companions.

Hardik Pandya’s wife Natasa Stankovic responded by commenting 3 heart emojis on this Instagram post. Before boarding the private jet, Hardik Pandya also uploaded an Instagram story while posing with his wife and his son in front of the jet. Hardik Pandya followed his previous Instagram post with another picture where he was posing all by himself. He captioned the next Instagram post by writing, “Chilling in the clouds”.

Exclusion of Hardik Pandya from the India squad for WTC Final

Fans were a little surprised when Hardik Pandya wasn’t included in the India squad for WTC Final that will play the WTC Final against New Zealand followed by the 5-match Test series against England. However, Hardik and Krunal Pandya have been included in the India vs Sri Lanka series where a 'second-string' Indian side will play 3 ODI and 3 T20I matches against Sri Lanka. Both the Pandya brothers were last seen in the IPL 2021 season while playing for the Mumbai Indians team.

India vs Sri Lanka 2021 series

The India tour of Sri Lanka 2021 will feature 3 ODI matches and 3 T20I matches. A completely separate squad of Indian players was named for the India tour of Sri Lanka since the main squad will be in England for the WTC Final and the Test series against England. The ODI matches in the Sri Lanka tour are scheduled to take place on 13, 16 and 18 July. The T20I matches will take place on 21, 23 and 25 July. All the 6 matches in the series will take place at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo.

Image Source: Hardik Pandya Instagram