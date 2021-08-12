Hardik Pandya Reveals His New-look, Attracts Reaction From Wife Natasa Stankovic; See Pic

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya may be out of the game for a while, but keeping him away from the spotlight is proving to be a difficult task. Hardik on Thursday, 12 August 2021, took to Instagram to share a series of pictures, showing off his new hairstyle. In the photos, Hardik can be seen wearing sunglasses and a black sleeveless t-shirt. Hardik credited hairstylist Aalim Hakim for the new look. "Forever the best. thanks @aalimhakim bhai," Hardik captioned the post.

The post has garnered more than 1 million likes in less than four hours. Several netizens took to the comment section to praise Hardik's new hairstyle. Among those who commented was Hardik's wife Natasa Stankovic, who posted a couple of fire and heart-eye emoticons. One user jokingly asked Hardik when is he going to gain his form back, while another called him "handsome".

Pandya's depleting form

Hardik Pandya has not bowled regularly for India since the 2019 ICC World Cup due to the injuries he suffered in the recent past. Hardik's ability to bowl in middle-overs has come in handy for Virat Kohli on several occasions, but due to his unavailability with the ball, he was not included in the Test squad for England series. Hardik was part of the white-ball team that had travelled to Sri Lanka last month.

Hardik Pandya played all three ODIs and the first T20I against Sri Lanka. However, after his brother Krunal Pandya tested positive for COVID-19, Hardik was ruled out of the final two games. Hardik Pandya struggled with the bat, scoring just 19 runs in three ODIs and 10 runs in one T20I game that he played in the island nation. Hardik will next be seen in the second leg of the IPL 2021, where he will be expected to perform well with both the bat and the ball for his Mumbai Indians team. Hardik was ineffective throughout the initial phase of the cash-rich competition, where he was used as a specialist batsman by his team and was unable to create impact.

Image: PTI

