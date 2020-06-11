Hardik Pandya Reveals MS Dhoni's Masterstroke In India's World T20 2016 Win Vs Bangladesh

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya was involved in a famous comeback win over Bangladesh in a virtual knockout clash of the 2016 T20 World Cup. The all-rounder bowled the last over of the innings to in-form batsman Mushfiqur Rahim when Bangladesh needed 11 runs for victory. Hardik Pandya recently talked about the thrilling final over and the interaction he had with the then Indian captain MS Dhoni and pacer Ashish Nehra during the final stages of the contest.

T20 World Cup 2016: Hardik Pandya credits MS Dhoni for win over Bangladesh

Hardik Pandya recently made an appearance on CricBuzz. During the interview, the Gujarat-based cricketer recollected memories of the final over he bowled to Bangladesh in the 2016 T20 World Cup. In the match, India batted first and scored 146-7. After trading punches for 39 overs, the match came down to the last over with Bangladesh needing 11 runs for win with four wickets still in hand.

After Mushfiqur Rahim’s back-to-back boundaries, the equation became simpler for Bangladesh as they required just 2 runs from 3 balls at one stage. Hardik Pandya said that he gathered with his captain MS Dhoni and Ashish Nehra where they planned to bowl a back-of-a-length delivery to Mushfiqur Rahim. The plan worked as the batsman got holed out at deep square-leg while attempting a glory shot instead of taking a match-securing single. Still in the contest, Mahmudullah also got out in the very next ball to turn the tide in India’s favour.

(VIDEO CREDIT: ICC)

Hardik Pandya revealed that when Bangladesh were left to score two runs from their last ball, MS Dhoni advised him to bowl outside the off-stump even when his teammates were suggesting him to try a bouncer. Pandya went with his captain’s judgement and reaped rich dividends as the ball completely missed the swinging bat of Shuvagata Hom. The two batsmen then attempted to run for a bye but a sprinting MS Dhoni completed the run-out to yield an incredible comeback win for the ‘Men in Blue’.

In spite of Hardik Pandya and MS Dhoni’s last over brilliance against Bangladesh, India’s run in the tournament ended in the semi-final. The hosts lost to eventual winners West Indies in another last-over finish.

