Hardik Pandya Reveals Team India's New Approach In T20s; 'It Will Get Us Extra 10-15 Runs'

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya on Thursday single-handedly helped his side defeat England in the first T20I of their three-match series. After the conclusion of the match, Pandya discussed Team India's new approach to T20 cricket. He said everyone in the team is making effort to show the right kind of intent from the word go. Pandya stated that the approach will help the Indian team get that extra 10-15 runs that they always talk about in meetings.

"As you know, everyone is making a conscious effort to ensure that we express ourselves and go out and enjoy. As you must have noted, whenever wickets dropped, whomever stepped out to bat was slamming from the get-go. This is a pretty good sign for Indian cricket. It's encouraging because it will greatly benefit us in T20 cricket. If we have this kind of intent, we'll be able to get the extra 10–15 runs that we discuss in team meetings," Pandya said on bcci.tv.

England vs India: 1st T20I

India defeated England in the first T20I by a massive margin of 50 runs. Pandya played a crucial role for Team India with both the bat and the ball as he first scored an amazing half-century and then picked up a four-wicket haul. Pandya became only the fifth cricketer in the world to score a fifty and take four wickets in the same T20I game. He was named the Player of the Match for his stunning all-round performance.

Earlier, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat first. Rohit opened the batting alongside Ishan Kishan and scored a quickfire 24 off just 14 balls. He was dismissed by Moeen Ali in the third over of the opening innings. Deepak Hooda and Suryakumar Yadav then took the game on England as they scored 33 and 39 runs, respectively. Pandya scored 51 off 33 balls to help India post a mammoth total of 198 runs.

In reply, Indian bowlers dismissed England for just 148 runs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked the first wicket for India as he dismissed England skipper Jos Buttler in the very first over of the second innings. Pandya and Yuzvendra Chahal then took advantage of the situation and picked six wickets between them. Arshdeep Singh, who made his debut on Thursday, ripped through England's tail to help India win the game.

Image: BCCI

