Hardik Pandya-Sam Curran Emulate Their Elder Brothers, Get Into A Heated Exchange

Team India's star all-rounder Hardik Pandya added finishing touches to the innings, scored a 16-ball 35 at a strike rate of 218.75 including a boundary and four maximums during the second ODI against England at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Friday. However, he was also involved in a heated exchange with star all-rounder Tom Curran towards the backend of the first innings.

Hardik Pandya & Sam Curran's verbal spot

The incident happened during the 46th over of the first innings. After almost yorking Pandya on the final delivery of that over, Curran was heard saying something as he walked back as an angry Hardik Pandya ran all the way to the non-strikers' end and lashed out at the younger Curran. Hardik seemed to be really annoyed with what had just happened as he kept on talking even when the bowler was not in the frame. The on-field umpire intervened before things got out of control.

Watch the incident right here:

Coincidentally, their elder brothers Krunal & Tom were also involved in a verbal spat a couple of days ago during the first ODI at the very same venue.

The incident took place during the penultimate over of the first innings. On the fifth delivery of that over, Krunal took a single and made his way to the non-strikers' end and that is when Tom Curran was heard saying something to him. The elder Pandya turned behind and lashed out at elder Curran The on-field umpire had to intervene before the situation worsened but the southpaw was in no mood to calm down as he had lost his composure and was heard saying something to the bowler. Even skipper Virat Kohli was seen watching the entire incident in dismay from the dugout.

The Mumbai Indians all-rounder was then seen arguing with the umpire before being warned by the latter after which he went back and stood at the non-strikers' end.

Image credits: AP