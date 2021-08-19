Hardik Pandya Savours Delicious Afghanistan Meal; Kieron Pollard Asks If It's Too Much

Hardik Pandya recently indulged in a delicious platter of authentic Afghani food. The popular Indian cricketer also took to his Instagram stories a few days ago to give his fans and followers a sneak-peek into the elaborate menu. Hardik Pandya is currently in Dubai, but could not help himself when it came to enjoying a wholesome meal.

View the picture of Hardik Pandya partaking in an authentic Afghani meal

The restaurant he dined at took to their social media account to share a picture of the cricketer at their establishment. They uploaded a picture of Pandya and coupled it with the caption, ‘Best food and best vibe 😍😍" Thank you for visiting us @hardikpandya93’ Hardik Pandya can be seen wearing a dark blue shirt and a hat in the picture, as he sits before a table full of mouth-watering Afghani dishes with a fork and knife in his hands.

From what can be seen in the picture, the popular cricketer tasted some of the dishes that the restaurant is most popular for. His elaborate spread of Afghan cuisine included Afghani Aushak, Kabuli Pulao, Afghan Bolane Katchaloo, and other tasty delicacies of the country.

Fellow Mumbai Indians star Kieron Pollard couldn't help but remark on the size of the spread before Pandya.

Afghan cuisine is best-known for its richness and unique flavour. One of the country’s most popular delicacies includes Aushak, which can be seen in the spread of food before the Mumbai Indians cricketer. This is a dumpling that is usually stuffed with a delicious mixture of meat and spring onions. It is accompanied with a flavourful yogurt based sauce with garlic and mint.

Kabuli Pulao is another famous dish of Afghanistan, which is also made in parts of central Asia. It is prepared with steamed rice, carrots and raisins. It also includes meat, but its preparation differs from region to region.

Picture Credits: Natasa Stankovic-Instagram