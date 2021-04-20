Hardik Pandya Shocks Fans With Latest Kitbag Revelation, Claims He Is NOT 'Superstitious'

Mumbai Indians star all-rounder Hardik Pandya is hailed as one of the most explosive batsmen in the world by many. Despite his lanky build, the 27-year-old has the ability to tonk the cricket ball a long way. The cricketer's iconic round-toed bats have become a rage among the masses, and ahead of the much anticipated Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians clash, the swashbuckling batter gave fans a glimpse of the bats he carries in his kitbag.

How many bats does Hardik Pandya carry in his kitbag?

In a video shared by the Mumbai Indians franchise on their social media accounts ahead of their game against the Delhi Capitals, Hardik Pandya was seen displaying the number of bats he keeps in his kitbag. While modern-day cricketers have a habit of carrying multiple bats with them for important tournaments, Pandya surprised fans by revealing that he has kept as many as 15 bats along with him for the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League. He also pointed out that while several batsmen are very picky regarding their bats and they like to use their favourite willow for a longer period of time, he prefers taking out a new bat in each game.

Pandya also mentioned that he consults other batsmen ahead of a game and selects his bat accordingly. Moreover, the flamboyant cricketer also made it clear that he is not very superstitious when it comes to selecting bats from his arsenal. Recently, Hardik Pandya completed his 6th anniversary of playing for the Mumbai Indians as well.

MI vs DC live telecast and MI vs DC live streaming details

Last year's finalists Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals will battle it out in the 13th match of the ongoing IPL 2021 on Tuesday, April 20. The contest will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Fans in India can catch the MI vs DC live telecast on the Star Sports Network. Moreover, the MI vs DC live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website from 7:30 PM IST.

Mumbai Indians team 2021

Mumbai Indians team 2021: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (WK), Chris Lynn, Anmolpreet Singh, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mohsin Khan, Adam Milne, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, James Neesham, Yudhvir Charak, Marco Jansen, Arjun Tendulkar.

Image source: Mumbai Indians Instagram