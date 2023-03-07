Hardik Pandya Surpasses Rafael Nadal, Shreyas Iyer & Shikhar Dhawan To Create New Record

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya, who over the years became a public figure courtesy of both his on-field play and off-field suave, has set a new record. Having garnered a huge following on social media, the Indian all-rounder has become the youngest cricketer in the world to hit 25 million followers on Instagram. He reached the mark at the age of 29 years.

Pandya's Instagram popularity has upscaled to a level where he has surpassed the likes of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Max Verstappen, Erling Haaland, and fellow teammates Shreyas Iyer and Shikhar Dhawan. The Gujarat Titans skipper is quite active on social media and thus was aware of his achievement on the social scene. Upon touching the 25 million followers, Pandya posted a video message on the platform, thanking his fans.

In the caption of the post, he wrote, "25 MILLION followers on Instagram! I am truly grateful from the bottom of my heart for all your love, all your wishes, all your constant support. Thank you My beautiful wife @natasastankovic__ decided to ask me 25 questions to celebrate the 25 million of us together."

Hardik Pandya Return to India Squad

Hardik Pandya has been a regular feature for India in the limited overs game. Having got the command of IPL franchise Gujarat Titans, Pandya has in the past couple of years changed his batting approach and has come out as a match-winner for both his IPL side and India. Following ICC T20 World Cup 2022, where he played a monumental role in India's progress to the semi-final stage, Pandya has been seen as a permanent captain of the country's T20 side. While fitness has always been an issue for Pandya, the all-rounder is seemingly aware of that and as per experts, he keeps his distance from Test cricket because he wants to prolong his limited overs career. With ODI World Cup set to take place in India later this year, Hardik Pandya has been touted as the player who can play a key role in India's hunt to achieve glory once again.