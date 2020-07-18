Hardik Pandya Picks Up Ishan Kishan In His Arms; Wishes 'chotu Pandya' A Happy B'day; Read

Hardik Pandya has come forward to wish Ishan Kishan who turned 22 on Saturday. Both Pandya and Kishan have been a part of the Mumbai Indians squad since the couple of seasons including 2019 where the Rohit Sharma-led side had won their record fourth IPL title.

'Our Chotu Pandya': Hardik Pandya

Hardik had posted an image on Instagram where he can be seen holding Kishan in his arms and wrote 'Happy birthday to our chotu Pandya'.



Ishan Kishan's cricketing career

The emerging cricketer from Bihar had led India in ICC U-19 World Cup 2016 where the Boys In Blue had made it to the finals. They lost the tournament decider to West Indies in a low-scoring thriller. Even though the youngster is yet to make an impact at the highest level, he has succeeded in cementing his place in IPL since 2016 where he had represented the now-defunct Gujarat Lions for two seasons before being roped in by MI in 2018. The wicket-keeper batsman was retained by the defending champions for IPL 2020 that was originally scheduled to get underway on March 29 but has been suspended indefinitely as of now due to the ongoing global pandemic.

Meanwhile, even Hardik and his elder brother Krunal were all set to play for MI as well. Hardik had last played for India back in September last year as he was out of action for nearly six months due to a lower back injury for which he had undergone a surgery in the UK. Mumbai Indians are the defending champions and had won their record fourth IPL title by getting the better of Chennai Super Kings in an edge-of-the-seat thriller last year. The Rohit Sharma-led side are not only aiming to retain their title but are also eyeing their fifth IPL trophy.

