Hardik Pandya Tries To Get Cheeky With Brother Krunal, Sledges Him, Gets Ignored; WATCH

IPL 2023: Hardik Pandya has emerged as a complete leader on the ground. The Indian all-rounder was ubiquitous at the Ekana Sports City on Saturday, and led Gujarat Titans to an enthralling victory against Lucknow Super Giants. The opposition team also included his brother Krunal, and Hardik did not take a backfoot in giving his sibling a special treatment on the field.

In the last 15-odd months, Hardik Pandya's name as a leader has begun to make continuous strikes in Indian cricket. The GT skipper has marshaled his troops impeccably in this duration and as a memento held the coveted IPL trophy in the franchise's inaugural season itself, in 2022. In the second edition as well the defending champions are up there making a contention to win back their title. While the balance that is ordained in the team is touted as one of the reasons behind GT's success, the cricket fraternity and experts often highlight the shrewd leadership of Hardik Pandya as the pivotal element.

Hardik Pandya tries to be cheeky with brother Krunal, sledges him, gets ignored

The leadership of Hardik Pandya was on display on Saturday too, when the team was all down and dejected heading toward a one-sided defeat. While the loss looked inevitable, Gujarat Titans ended up winning the contest by seven runs, courtesy of some incredible death bowling and defensive approach of LSG Batsmen. Though Pandya was busy field setting and giving instructions to his teammates, he also did not shy away from exchanging words with the players of LSG. Moreover, in this act, he did not spare even his brother, Krunal Pandya.

After setting a small target of 136 runs, Gujarat was in a dire need of a wicket as LSG got off to a cautious start and were needing approximately a run-a-ball. KL Rahul and elder Pandya were ticking the scoreboard and a comfortable victory was in sight. But during that time a highlighting instance occurred. When Krunal was in the middle, there came a time when Hardik tried to get into the head of his brother. Here's what transpired on the field.

Though, Krunal wasn't affected by the antics of his little brother and he kept going. However, Krunal finally fell at a score of 106. While at that stage just 30 more runs were required and 33 balls were there, the situation was completely in favor of LSG. But Krunal's wicket opened the scope of a collapse which indeed took place and as a result, GT picked up the win over LSG by 7 runs.