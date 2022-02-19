Hardik Pandya Will Be Considered By Selection Committee Only If He Fulfills One Condition

The chairman of the selection committee of the Indian cricket team Chetan Sharma spoke to the media via a virtual press conference on Sunday to announce the Indian squads for Sri Lanka’s tour of India 2022. While Chetan Sharma announced that Rohit Sharma will be the new Test captain of the Indian team, the chief selector also shed the selection committee’s views on many other topics. Among the many topics, he also provided valuable insights about out-of-favor India allrounder Hardik Pandya.

Chetan Sharma reveals crucial criteria Hardik Pandya needs to fulfill

Chetan Sharma admitted that Hardik was an important member of the team, however, he went on to mention the required criteria required to fulfill by the 28-year-old in order to be eligible for selection. “Definitely, Hardik was an important part of the team. But until and unless he is 100% fit and bowling, we will not consider him. We asked him to play Ranji. It is up to the state team and him,” the chief selector told reporters.

Hardik Pandya's dismal T20 World Cup 2021

Hardik last played for India in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, after being selected solely as a batter. However, the entire cricket fan base in India wanted him to roll his arms like before, but the concerns regarding his shoulder injury didn’t allow him to bowl much. The added pressure of not being able to bowl didn’t work for the allrounder as he failed to impress with the bat too. He has been out of the squad following the conclusion of the T20 World Cup in November.

Hardik Pandya will lead Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022

Meanwhile, Pandya will seek to revive his international career in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League(IPL) 2022, leading the new Gujarat Titans franchise. He isn’t a part of the Baroda team in the ongoing Ranji Trophy tournament and will be next seen on the field during IPL. Apart from Pandya, Chetan Sharma also shed his views on the batting duo of Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara, wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha and veteran pacer Ishant Sharma. All four players were excluded from India’s Test squad and the chief selector said they have been advised to play in the Ranji Trophy.