Hardik Pandya's Acting Skills 'irritate' Brother Krunal And Here Is Why; Watch Video

India cricketers Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya have now become household names. Both the brothers have come a long way since making their debut for the Indian team and they certainly have made a name for themselves in international cricket. Their journey from rags-to-riches is nothing but inspiring. While Hardik Pandya is flamboyant, Krunal Pandya is quite restrained.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians star Hardik Pandya's latest Instagram post with Natasa Stankovic and their dogs floors fans

Krunal Pandya shares hilarious clip from an ad shoot involving Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya are extremely popular among fans which is why it doesn't come as a surprise that they have several brands at their disposal. Both Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya have featured in several ads for different brands. On Tuesday, Krunal Pandya took to Instagram and shared a hysterical excerpt from an ad shoot, showing how Hardik Pandya always makes him do more takes.

Krunal Pandya captioned the video, "@hardikpandya93 always making me do more takes. #PandyaBrothers #BTS #feelitreelit," As soon as the video was uploaded fans were left in splits. Hardik's wife Natasa Stankovic and Krunal's wife Pankhuri Sharma also responded to the post with laughing emojis.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians star Hardik Pandya & Natasa Stankovic's picture with their pets is complete 'family goals'

Krunal Pandya uploads first-ever interview along with Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya has been one of the key members of the Indian cricket team across all formats. The all-rounder has proved his worth as he has contributed immensely in all the departments of the game on numerous occasions. At the moment, Hardik Pandya has become an indispensable part of the Indian team.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians dedicate special song to Rohit Sharma's daughter Samaira; watch video

Just like any other cricketer, Pandya too has struggled his way to seal a spot in the Indian team. However, the youngster has had the support of his elder brother Krunal Pandya, who has also featured for the Men in Blue. Recently, Krunal Pandya took a trip down the memory lane as he shared the first-ever interview of the Pandya brothers on his Twitter handle.

In the clip shared, Krunal Pandya can be seen talking about his school cricket days and his journey so far. The young Krunal also highlights and appreciates his parents' support through his struggle. Cut to, a young Hardik Pandya, who speaks about his dream to represent Team India along with his brother. Hardik Pandya also speaks about their dream to play together for India and Baroda just like Yusuf Pathan and Irfan Pathan did.

Throwback to the #PandyaBrothers' first ever interview 😄 Just young kids with big dreams 😊 If we can make it, anyone can. Just work hard to achieve your dreams 🇮🇳 @hardikpandya7 pic.twitter.com/F66ucAdHVQ — Krunal Pandya (@krunalpandya24) July 4, 2020

As soon as Krunal Pandya posted the video, fans flooded the tweet with comments. Several heart-warming reactions poured in as fans were in awe of the terrific journey the duo had been through. Some fans also expressed how inspirational their journey was while others pointed out the importance of grit and determination.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians star Hardik Pandya's latest photo with Natasa Stankovic floors KL Rahul, Yuzvendra Chahal

IMAGE COURTESY: KRUNAL PANDYA TWITTER