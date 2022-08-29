Hardik Pandya showcased great composure against Pakistan on Sunday at a time when India struggled to chase down the target. The all-rounder stayed till the end to see India flourish in a five-wicket triumph against arch-rivals Pakistan in what was a high-octane clash. Pandya, however, not only delivered with the bat but was excellent with the ball as well helping the team to successfully chase down the target.

Asia Cup 2022: Hardik Pandya's last-over blitz lifts India to victory

After Jadeja was dismissed by Mohammad Nawaz off the first ball in the last over, Dinesh Karthik took a single and gave the strike to Pandya. The third ball was outside the leg stump with Pandya hitting a flat shot towards the extra cover. The 28-year-old refused a single but nodded beaming with confidence to let Dinesh Karthik know that he will play the finisher. With six runs needed off the last three balls, Hardik smashed Nawaz for a flat six over long-on to take India over the line.

His confidence when he had a dot ball and the next ball goes for a six. @hardikpandya7 🛐🛐🛐🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/vivkPmfUTu — Jim Halpert (@jiimhalpert) August 28, 2022

What was the moment of last ball, that Hardik Pandya hit six...🥳🎉✌ pic.twitter.com/lD5xBLETKf — 👑⚔️ठाकुर आराधना सिंह⚔️👑 (@Aaradha93799511) August 29, 2022

India vs Pakistan: Hardik Pandya reveals his plan to chase the target

Hardik Pandya used his short ball to good effect against Pakistan batters during the Asia Cup 2022 match, which fetched him three wickets. While India was struggling to chase down the target all th eyes were on Hardik Pandya to take them past the finish line. The all-rounder without taking pressure helped India cross the finish line. Following the match-winning performance Pandya during the press conference said that he had planned the chase over by over to take the game closer. “In a chase like this, you always plan over-by-over. I always knew that there is one young bowler and also one left-arm spinner."

He further said, "We only needed 7 off the last over but even if we needed 15, I’d have fancied myself. I know the bowler is under more pressure than me in the 20th over. I try to keep things simple." Pandya's three-wicket performance spun the match in India's favour while bowling. Speaking about bowling performance, Pandya said, “In bowling, it’s important to assess the situations and use your weapons. For me, bowling short and hard lengths have been my strengths. It’s about using them well and asking the right questions to make the batters commit a mistake."