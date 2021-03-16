Hardik Pandya's 'Long' List Of Food Preferences In Ahmedabad Biobubble Disclosed By BCCI

The Indian team is currently in Ahmedabad for the five-match India vs England T20I series that is being played at the revamped Narendra Modi Stadium. The series is currently poised at 1-1 with the first two games seeing contrasting performances from both sides. While England won the first game by eight wickets, India made a remarkable comeback by securing a seven-wicket win in the second T20I.

Hardik Pandya enjoying Gujarati food in Ahmedabad

While cricket is being played in full-swing on the field, Indian cricketers are also gorging on some appetizing food in Ahmedabad, a city that is renowned for mouth-watering snacks. Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who is among the fittest cricketers in the world, is also enjoying the delicacies in his home state of Gujarat.

Team India are currently staying at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Ahmedabad. Sources within the BCCI has informed Republic World about the food preferences of several cricketers which also includes Hardik Pandya's preferred food items. The source revealed that Hardik Pandya likes to have Faluda, Lasuni palak, Dal tadka, Gujarati khichdi and Crispy mushrooms. The staff also revealed that Indian cricketers and coaching staff are enjoying Gujarati delicacies like Patra, Sev Khamani, Khaman, Fafda and Bhakharvadi to name a few. On the other hand, Natasa Stankovic surprisingly has only requested for Gluten-Free Pasta in creamy pesto sauce.

Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya hasn't really been able to make an impact in the limited opportunities he has got in the ongoing India vs England T20I series. Hardik Pandya stats in the series doesn't do justice to his potential. The all-rounder scored 19 runs off 21 balls in the first T20I and didn't bat in the second game. As far as bowling is concerned, Hardik went wicketless in both games, giving away 13 runs in two overs and 33 runs in four overs in the first and second T20I respectively. The lanky cricketer will look to put in improved performances to gain some confidence ahead of the IPL 2021.

Hardik Pandya son pictures rule Instagram, cricketer leaves adorable comment on Natasa Stankovic post

Natasa Stankovic recently took to her social media page to post an adorable picture with her and Hardik Pandya's son Agastya. The model and dancer is twinning with her baby boy in the photo. Natasa is wearing a light blue coloured denim dress with a full-sleeved beige top underneath and she has dressed up her son in a matching blue Balmain t-shirt and cream coloured pants. The Hardik Pandya son is also wearing a printed bandana on his head. Along with the emoji, Natasa just chose to use just some emojis to describe the picture. Hardik Pandya took no time to comment on his wife and son's photo and wrote, "My angels" on the post.

SOURCE: HARDIK PANDYA INSTAGRAM