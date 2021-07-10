Harleen Deol calls Suresh Raina her inspiration after she pulls out outrageous catch

The Indian Women's team on Friday, July 9, started off their T20 campaign with a loss against the England women's cricket team via DLS method in the rain-curtailed match by 18 runs. England had put a target of 178 runs, however, in reply, India failed to keep up with the required run-rate despite vice-captain Smriti Mandhana's quickfire 29 off 17 balls before rain gods had the last laugh with the visitors at 54 for three in 8.4 overs, 18 runs behind England via the DLS method. Although India lost the 1st T20 match, Harleen Deol's outstanding catch at the boundary line won everyone's heart.

Suresh Raina hails Harleen Deol's 'brilliant' catch

As soon as Harleen Deol's stunning catch went viral on social media, Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina hailed the 23-year-old cricketer for her athletic fielding. Suresh Raina took to his Twitter handle and shared the video of Harleen Deol's catch. Lauding the Himachal Pradesh-based cricketer, Suresh Raina called Harleen's catch against England 'terrific' and also said the country is proud of her. Read Suresh Raina Statement-

This is terrific, what a brilliant catch @imharleenDeol Way to go, the country is so proud of you! Keep shining & inspiring others #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/M5qvL8SPl8 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) July 10, 2021

Harleen Deol calls Suresh Raina her fielding inspiration

Soon, Harleen Deol took to her Twitter and expressed her gratitude to Suresh Raina. In fact, Harleen Deol revealed that Suresh Raina has been her fielding inspiration when she was young. Read Harleen Deol's statement-

Thanku @ImRaina sir so much..u have been my inspiration for achieving higher levels in fielding when I was younger...thank you 🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Harleen Kaur Deol (@imharleenDeol) July 10, 2021

Harleen Deol's stunning catch against England

Harleen Deol was stationed at long-off and Amy Jones tried to clear the fence off Shikha Pandey's delivery by using her feet. As Jones smashed the ball everyone thought it was sailing over the fence for a six, however, Harleen timed her jump in the air to perfection and tried to hold on.

With the boundary ropes, just a few inches behind her Harleen quickly realized that she needed to release the ball or else it would have been signaled as six. Then, she threw the ball up in the air before crossing the boundary line but managed to regain her balance and jumped back into the playing field to dive in for a sensational catch.

A fantastic piece of fielding 👏



We finish our innings on 177/7



Scorecard & Videos: https://t.co/oG3JwmemFp#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/62hFjTsULJ — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 9, 2021

India-W vs Eng-W 1st T20 Highlights

Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and decided to bowl first. Put in to bat, England rode on Sciver's 27-ball 55, which included eight fours and a hit over the fence, and wicketkeeper Amy Jones' 43 off 27 balls to reach 177 for seven in 20 overs. Sciver's sensational fifty was England's joint fastest in the format.

In reply, India failed to keep up with the required run-rate despite vice-captain Smriti Mandhana's quickfire 29 off 17 balls before rain gods had the last laugh with the visitors at 54 for three in 8.4 overs, 18 runs behind England via the DLS method. England now lead the three-match series 1-0 and 8-4 in the multi-format points system having lifted the ODI trophy.

Chasing 178, India was off to the worst possible start as pacer Katherine Brunt got the big-hitting Shafali Verma out for a duck, leaving India nought for one. However, Mandhana and Harleen Deol (17 not out) got the tourists back on track after the initial upset. With rain on the cards, the duo quickly stitched a 44-run partnership with Mandhana hitting six boundaries, including successive fours off Brunt in the third over of the chase, while Harleen played second fiddle.

But Sciver struck soon, getting rid of the dangerous Mandhana in the sixth over. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur's prolonged lean patch continued as the senior batter became all-rounder Sarah Glenn's first victim in the very next over. The loss of the skipper's wicket in quick succession hurt the indian chances, ensuring that they were well behind in the DLS method.

(Image Credits: PTI/@HarleenDeolOff)