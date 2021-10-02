Harleen Deol Dedicates Mohammed Rafi Song To Smriti Mandhana, Latter Gives Epic Reply

Star batter Smriti Mandhana made her bat talk exceptionally well during the first innings of the one-off Test match between the Indian women's cricket team and Australia at Queensland's Carrara Oval as she became the first-ever Indian women's cricketer to breach the three-figure mark in the pink-ball Test courtesy of her splendid 127-run knock. However, it was her teammate Harleen Deol's compliment that stood out the most after she had registered an outstanding century on Day 2.

Smriti Mandhana gets classical tribute from Harleen Deol

Harleen Deol dedicated the classical chartbuster 'O Haseena Zulfonwali Jaane Jahan' which was sung by the legendary playback singers Mohammed Rafi and Asha Bhosle from 1966 blockbuster Teesri Manzil starring Shammi Kapoor and Asha Parekh in lead roles.

Deol had posted an image of Smriti celebrating the occasion by raising her bat with a caption that read 'Alexa please play: “oh haseena zulfo vali!!!”

As soon as it came to Mandhana's notice she jokingly wrote 'Alexa please put @imharleenDeol on mute'.

Smriti Mandhana Test Century

Smriti Mandhana scored 127, which is the highest score by an Indian women cricketer on Australian soil. The previous best score by an Indian woman batter in Australia had come from Rajani Venugopal in 1991 when she had scored 58 runs in Melbourne. In addition to this, Smriti Mandhana is the first Indian woman to score both century and half-century in Pink Ball Test. Also, 127 is the highest score by a visiting woman in Tests played Down Under.

Smriti Mandhana career

While Smriti Mandhana is one of the world's best batters in white-ball cricket, she has also succeeded in making the most of the limited opportunities that she got to feature in the longest format of the game. In the 3 Test matches that she has played so far, the elegant southpaw has amassed 167 runs at an average of 33.4 and a strike rate of 47.2

The Indians eves has succeeded in drawing the one-off Test match against England in Bristol earlier this year but, it needs to be noted that the Mitali Raj-led side was playing their first Test match after a long gap of almost seven years.

Prior to England Test, the last time the Indian women's team had played red-ball cricket was a one-off Test match against South Africa at home back in November 2014 which they convincingly went on to win by an innings & 34 runs.

Ind w vs Aus w test scorecard

India got off to a good start with Smriti Mandhana scoring 127 off 216 runs. That led India to 276 for 5 in 101.5 overs at the end of Day 2. Courtesy of Smriti Mandhana's century, India Women are in a strong position at the end of Day 2 of the Test match. India will be hoping for a victory but it seems like the match might just end up in a draw as rain has played spoilsport so far.