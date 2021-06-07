Harleen Deol Reveals The BTS Story Of How Virat Kohli Clicked Anushka's Stadium Picture

Indian all-rounder Harleen Deol shared an interesting behind-the-scenes story behind Anushka Sharma's latest Instagram photo. On Sunday, Anushka posted a photograph of herself standing at the balcony of The Ageas Bowl Stadium in Southhampton. With the couple enjoying quarantine together in England ahead of the WTC Final 2021, Anushka wrote that the 'Don't bring work home' phrase that couples often use will not be applicable for Virat for some time.

While Anushka Sharma's stadium look went viral, what also caught the attention of the netizens was Indian women's all-rounder Harleen Deol's comment. Sharing the BTS story behind the image, Harleen revealed that the photographer (Virat Kohli) had gotten down to his knees to take this picture.

"Hahaha I could see the photographer getting on knees for this click. Full dedication I must say," (sic) her comment read.

Team India arrives in England

Both the Indian men and women's team is currently in England quarantining in preparation for the upcoming international fixtures. While the Men in Blue await the highly-anticipated summit clash of the World Test Championship against New Zealand on June 18, the Women in Blue will be donning white for the first time since 2014 for a one-off Test in Bristol on June 16.

Notably, the Indian men's cricket team will continue to remain in England till September where they will also face England in a five-match Test series subsequent to the WTC Final. With players settling in for a long haul, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officials have allowed families of players to accompany them. Virat Kohli is being accompanied by Anushka Sharma and their baby daughter, Vamika.

Team India has been in a stringent bio-bubble environment ever since they arrived to England on June 3. Currently staying at an on-site hotel at the Hampshire Bowl where they will be tested regularly before the fixtures during the isolation period.