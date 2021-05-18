Harmanpreet Kaur & Mithali Raj Clear Air On Claims Over BCCI’s Gender Bias

Indian women's team's cricketers Harmanpreet Singh and Mithali Raj have cleared the air over BCCI's gender bias on their Twitter handle. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) came under the scanner of social media when it was revealed that the Indian cricket board has arranged charter flights for the men's cricket team but has asked the women’s side to take up the commercial one to fly to the United Kingdom.

Team India is slated to fly to England for the ICC World Test Championship final and test series against England. On the other hand, the Indian women's cricket team will be also flying for the solitary test and ODI series slated to take place in England from June 16. Now, India’s T20I skipper Harmanpreet Kaur has cleared the air over BCCI's alleged gender bias approach.

Harmanpreet Kaur on her Twitter handle clarified that the BCCI has organised Charter flights to ferry both men and women players to Mumbai before the team leaves for the UK. Considering the distance and individual convenience, the players made their own choice. Harmanpreet wrote:

The BCCI has organised Charter flights to ferry both men and women players to Mumbai before we leave for the UK. Considering the distance and individual convenience players have made their own choice. — Harmanpreet Kaur (@ImHarmanpreet) May 18, 2021

It was also reported that the BCCI has arranged all the COVID-19 testing facilities for the men’s team at their doorsteps. On the other hand, they have asked their women counterparts to get the testing done on their own. However, the Indian women's cricket team's skipper Mithali Raj cleared this issue saying that the women’s team is getting regular RT PCR tests at home.

Mithali Raj on her Twitter handle wrote:

Traveling is a challenge in the pandemic but it is reassuring to see elaborate measures by BCCI for our health and safety. A charter ✈️ to Mumbai and UK and regular RT-PCR Tests at home. #LetsDoThis — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) May 18, 2021

Shafali Verma Gets maiden Test, ODI Call-up For England Tour

The All-India Senior Women's Selection Committee on Friday announced the Indian squad for the one-off Test match, ODI, and T20I series against England. Teenage sensation Shefali Verma has got her maiden call for the solitary test and ODI series slated to take place in England from June 16. Indian Women's cricket team will be touring England and play all three formats of the game- 1 Test, 3 ODIs, and 3 T20 matches.

The 17-year-old batswoman from Rohtak has earned a lot of praise due to her aggressive style of batting and six-hitting ability. Shefali Verma since her debut has played 22 T20Is and has scored 617 runs, with three half-centuries at a jaw-dropping strike rate of almost 150. Without her explosive start as an opener in last year’s T20 World Cup in Australia, India would not have made it to the final. Her performance had impressed everyone from Nasser Hussain to Ian Bishop tipping her as the 'next big thing' in women’s cricket.

Full Squad of the Indian Women's Cricket Team For England Tour

India’s Senior Women squad for Test & ODI: Mithali Raj (Captain), Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Punam Raut, Priya Punia, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Indrani Roy (wicket-keeper), Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav.

India’s Senior Women squad for T20I: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain) Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh, Harleen Deol, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Indrani Roy (wicket-keeper), Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav, Simran Dil Bahadur.

(Image Credits: PTI)