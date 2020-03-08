Harmanpreet Kaur Backs Shafali Verma After The Youngster Had Dropped Alyssa Healy's Catch

Indian women's team captain Harmanpreet Kaur backed youngster Shafali Verma who was inconsolable after India's defeat at the hands of Australia in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday. Australia beat India by 85 runs to retain their title and win it for the record fifth time. Verma had dropped a high-pressure catch of Alyssa Healy at covers in the very first over of the contest which proved to be the turning-point as the wicket-keeper batter went on to score a match-winning 75.

'She's just 16': Harmanpreet Kaur

"Well, if you see she is just 16 years old and she is playing her first T20 World Cup and no doubt she did really well and she performed for us but for a 16-year-old kid, sometimes it is difficult to keep thinking positive and be in the game but it's a learning lesson for her. We cannot blame her for that because it could also have been anyone in her position. That's a learning lesson for all of us because we have to be at our 100% while fielding as that is the most important part of cricket", said Harmanpreet Kaur at the post-match press conference.

The Indian run chase

Chasing a stiff target of 185 to win their maiden world title, Shafali Verma failed for the first time in the tournament as the 16-year old was sent back by Megan Schutt for just 2 in the first over. India never recovered from the early setback and soon found themselves reeling at 30-4 before the end of the powerplay. Having been completely outplayed by a dominant Australian unit, India hobbled their way to 99 to fall 85 runs short of their target.

With their 85-run win, Australia Women successfully defended their 2018 T20 World title and lifted the trophy for a record 5th time in tournament’s history. The Meg Lanning-led side also became the second team in history to lift the title at home after England winning the inaugural edition in 2009.

