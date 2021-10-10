Harmanpreet Kaur Backs Women's IPL For Better Performance Of Players Under Pressure

In what may be called a boost to the other gender’s role in the Sports field, Indian women’s cricket T20 captain Harmanpreet Kaur pressed the need for a women’s Indian Premier League (IPL) tourney. The all-rounder made the comment following her team’s failure in finishing off a close game against Australia in the second match of the three-match series on Saturday.

"If you look at the way Tahlia McGrath batted today, we can see the confidence they are getting from a tournament like WBBL (Women's Big Bash League). They are ready to play international cricket. She has not played much in international cricket but got to play many matches before playing for Australia," Kaur said during her interaction with media persons.

Women IPL would help players prove themselves under pressure: Kaur

Pointing up pacer Renuka Singh's performance in the domestic circle, Kaur said, "We do have a few young players who haven't played much cricket at the highest level like (pacer) Renuka Singh. She has done really well in domestic cricket but still doesn't have that much experience. If we had women's IPL, the domestic players would get a lot of chances to prove themselves under pressure."

Renuka during her maiden call to the Indian women cricket team's tour of Australia, ended up conceding 13 runs in the 19th over which ended the game in Australia's favour. Veteran pacer Shikha Pandey ended up giving 11 runs in the 18th over.

It is pertinent to mention that eight cricketers from India are taking part in this year's Women's Big Bash League, and these sportswomen will also feature in the Hundred in the UK.

Harmanpreet Kaur spotlights men's IPL role in giving a platform to youngsters

The Arjuna awardee for cricket spotlighted the example of men's IPL where budding youngsters get the opportunity to mark their presence in the sport along with the best in the game.

Underlining the call for domestic play before setting foot in the International arena, Kaur stated, "Even when we see a young talent play, we can see the maturity in their game. They would have played at least 40-50 IPL games by now. I think the only reason we are lagging right now. Before getting to play international, if we get a chance to play in a domestic tournament like IPL, we will definitely improve."

"In Australia, they get 20-30 matches in WBBL before getting to international cricket. It will develop your skills and give you experience so that you don't feel lost in international cricket," she added.

Cricketer Smriti Mandhana advocates women's IPL

Recently, Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana had also voiced in favour of a women's Indian Premier League (IPL). In an interview with cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin, Mandhana stated that the women's IPL will assist Indian cricket advance to the next level, similar to what Australia's Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) did. When asked if there are enough women cricketers in the country to start a league like the Women's IPL, Mandhana had stated that there are enough states to fill at least five to six teams before the league expands to eight teams.

