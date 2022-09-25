Harmanpreet Kaur Calls Jhulan Goswami Her 'go-to Person', Thanks For Support During 'rough Times'

Heaping praise on the retiring Jhulan Goswami, Indian women's team skipper Harmanpreet Kaur on Saturday said the iconic seamer was "a go-to person" and supported the batter in her difficult phase.

India provided a fitting farewell to the 39-year-old Jhulan as they won the third and final ODI against England by 16 runs here on Saturday to complete a first ever clean sweep on English soil.

Speaking about Jhulan at the presentation ceremony, Harmanpreet said, "When I debuted she was a leader, before the game I told her when I was going through the best time people supported me but when I was in a rough time she was the one who supported me.

"I wanted to thank her and tell her she is always with us. She is a go-to person, I always called her at low times and she was someone always guiding me."

Charlotte Dean run out: Captain says will back my players

Sent in to bat, India were all out for a paltry 169, but that proved enough in the end.

The Indians managed to eke out a win as Charlotte Dean (47) was adjudged run out in controversial fashion, for backing up.

Dean, who nearly pulled off a stunning win for the hosts after they were reeling at 65 for seven and then 103 for eight, was out of her ground and Deepti Sharma simply held the ball to remove the bails, leaving the English flabbergasted.

When probed about it, the India captain said, "To be honest, I thought you will ask about all the 10 wickets which was not easy to take as well. It's part of the game. I don't think we have done something new. It shows your awareness, what batters are doing.

"I will back my players, she hasn't done something outside the rules. After the first game we discussed, we wanted to do really well, we have that much potential. We want to continue this kind of cricket." The India skipper, who was also named Player of the Series, added, "This wicket was not easy to bat on, our batters did a decent job. We were looking for 170 after losing four wickets.

"After that we knew we have the pace attack and spin attack to take the wickets. We never thought we were out of the game." On her own form, she said, "I'm enjoying my time, I want to be there for the team because if I'm there the team is in a positive mode. Today was unfortunate, but otherwise I was watching the ball and batting accordingly." England captain Amy Jones, who contributed 28 and looked to lift her side from a precarious situation along with Charlie Dean, felt they needed partnerships.

"Not happy with the result, we bowled really well, we just needed a bigger partnership. The last dismissal divides opinion. I'm not a fan but it depends how India feel about it. It's within the rules, hopefully doesn't take the shine off the summer.

"A massive learning experience. Learnt the hard way in the 2nd ODI with some practical errors. The girls have been supportive. Looking forward to have Heath (Knight) back. The average age is pretty low and Capsey, Kempy and it has been a brilliant summer fo us.

On Dean, she said, "She looked good out there, She absorbed the pressure and knuckled down - not sure she was getting out any other way."

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)