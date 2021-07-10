Harmanpreet Kaur Hails Harleen Deol's Outrageous Catch Against Eng; Credits Fielding Coach

Indian women's team T20 skipper Harmanpreet Kaur hailed Harleen Deol's 'outrageous' catch pulled off to dismiss Amy Jones during the first T20 against England. Although India started off their T20 campaign with a loss against the England women's cricket team via DLS method in the rain-curtailed match by 18 runs, Harleen Deol's catch became the highlight of the match. Apart from Harleen Deol, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur too pulled off a low one-handed catch at long-on to end Nat Sciver's innings. Indian women's cricket team could not perform well with the bat, however, their fielding looked sharp against England.

Harmanpreet Kaur on Harleen Deol's catch

While speaking at the post-match press conference, Harmanpreet Kaur credited fielding coach Abhay Sharma for the team's improvement in fielding and said, "When you play a team game, you need momentum and it can come from any member of the team. When I took the catch, it created a sort of energy in the team and then Harleen also took a brilliant catch. So to create that energy, you need to take some extra effort."

"Throughout the game, our ground fielding was good, we saved a lot of runs, and we also took some brilliant catches, so I think it is a great sign that our fielding has improved a lot. Abhay sir has been with us for quite some time, his little awareness makes you a better player. That is being reflected in our fielding," added Harmanpreet Kaur.

"Earlier also, we used to make a lot of effort but the little adjustments that he has done with our fielding, the individual sessions that he has taken with the players that have helped. The most important point was he judged every player where can do better fielding, so we are getting the results day by day from the effort that we have put in, which is a great positive," Harmanpreet further stated.

India vs Eng 1st T20 Highlights

Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and decided that India would bowl first. Put in to bat, England rode on Sciver's 27-ball 55, which included eight fours and a hit over the fence, and wicketkeeper Amy Jones' 43 off 27 balls to reach 177 for seven in 20 overs. Sciver's sensational fifty was England's joint fastest in the format.

In reply, India failed to keep up with the required run-rate despite vice-captain Smriti Mandhana's quickfire 29 off 17 balls before rain gods had the last laugh with the visitors at 54 for three in 8.4 overs, 18 runs behind England via the DLS method. England now lead the three-match series 1-0 and 8-4 in the multi-format points system having lifted the ODI trophy.

Chasing 178, India was off to the worst possible start as pacer Katherine Brunt got the big-hitting Shafali Verma out for a duck, leaving India nought for one. However, Mandhana and Harleen Deol (17 not out) got the tourists back on track after the initial upset. With rain on the cards, the duo quickly stitched a 44-run partnership with Mandhana hitting six boundaries, including successive fours off Brunt in the third over of the chase, while Harleen played second fiddle.

But Sciver struck soon, getting rid of the dangerous Mandhana in the sixth over. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur's prolonged lean patch continued as the senior batter became all-rounder Sarah Glenn's first victim in the very next over. The loss of the skipper's wicket in quick succession hurt the Indian chances, ensuring that they were well behind in the DLS method.

