Harmanpreet Kaur Names True Leader Of The Indian Women's Team Ahead Of England Tour

Indian speedster Jhulan Goswami is widely regarded as one of the greatest fast bowlers in the history of women’s cricket. Having made her international debut way back in 2002, Goswami has since won the ICC Women’s Player of the Year award, rose to No.1 rankings among ODI bowlers in 2016 and surpassed former Australian quick Cathryn Fitzpatrick to take most wickets in 50-overs women’s internationals. While she gave up T20I cricket back in 2018, the Bengal-based speedster continues to play ODI and Test cricket for the Indian women's team.

India vs England: Harmanpreet Kaur opens up on importance of Jhulan Goswami

Recently, Goswami's teammate and India's Test and ODI vice-captain, Harmanpreet Kaur shared her views about the veteran pacer and also opened up on the role she will play during the one-off India vs England Test that will get underway on June 16 in Bristol. During a virtual press conference, Harmanpreet Kaur said that Jhulan Goswami is someone who always takes the lead whenever they are on the field.

She further said that the Goswami is special to them and added that the seasoned bowler always provides them breakthroughs whenever they need them. Harmanpreet stated that in Tests, breakthroughs are vital and a team needs someone who can take important wickets especially against the run of play. The batswoman reiterated that she is sure that Goswami will be fantastic for them in the upcoming Test vs England. It is worth mentioning that Jhulan Goswami and Mithali Raj are the only two players who have a fair bit of experience of playing Test cricket. While Goswami has grabbed 40 wickets in 10 Tests, Mithali has scored 663 runs in as many games.

Harmanpreet Kaur seeks help from Ajinkya Rahane to tackle English conditions

During the press conference, Kaur said that she hasn't played much red-ball cricket and has played just two Tests. She added that they are prepared because this time they got a chance to speak to Ajinkya Rahane where they picked his brain on how to bat in the longer format. Harmanpreet stated that even in the nets, they try to be in the right frame of mind because when a player is happy, they contribute in making the team play good cricket. She reckoned that they try to play to their strengths. Harmanpreet reiterated that the batswomen had an easy and friendly talk with experienced Ajinkya Rahane which she was sure was going to help them.

SOURCE: ICC-CRICKET.COM