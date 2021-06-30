Harmanpreet Kaur Reveals One Important Life Skill She Picked Up In England

Indian T20I skipper Harmanpreet Kaur is among the leading women cricketers in the world. The right-hander has successfully carved a niche for herself as an explosive batter in white-ball cricket. The player's exploits in the shorter formats have made her a household name in India, and she has received immense appreciation from all corners for her lion-hearted performances.

Harmanpreet Kaur reveals Australian player who taught her cooking

Recently, Kaur was involved in a conversation with ESPNCricinfo where she revealed the life skill that she learned during her debut stint with Lancashire in 2018. The Punjab-based cricketer opened up on her cooking skills and disclosed how she wasn't good at it. During the chat, Kaur also revealed how Australia's Nicole Bolton helped her with cooking in England.

Kaur said that during her debut season with Lancashire Thunder at the Kia Super League, she shared an apartment with Bolton. The batswoman added that initially, Bolton would prepare her own breakfast and she would wait until 10 am for the eateries to open, so she could eat out. However, Kaur reckoned that after a point, Bolton realized she couldn't cook so she taught her a few egg dishes. Kaur opined that it was really nice of Bolton to do so.

Meanwhile, Kaur hasn't been in the best of forms in recent times. She failed to get going in one-off India vs England 2021 Test as she registered scores of 4 and 8. Furthermore, her form continued in the first ODI of the three-match India vs England 2021 ODI series as she was dismissed for 1. Kaur will look to get back amongst the runs in the upcoming games and help India clinch the series. After the series against England, Harmanpreet Kaur will feature in The Hundred 2021. She will play for Manchester Originals in The Hundred 2021.

Harmanpreet Kaur stats

The batter has amassed 2186 runs in 114 T20I matches with six half-centuries and a ton. It is worth mentioning that she is the first Indian cricketer to have played 100 T20Is. Moreover, she is the first women's cricketer from Indian to slam a century in the shortest format in international cricket. She is also a recipient of the coveted Arjuna Award.

Kaur has also featured in 105 ODIs for India and has 2533 runs to her name with three centuries and 12 half-centuries. While her quick-fire knocks with the bat have been etched in the memories of cricket fans, she has also contributed with the ball for the team. The all-rounder has picked up 29 and 25 wickets in T20Is and ODIs, respectively. In three Tests, she has scored 38 runs and picked nine wickets.

Harmanpreet Kaur net worth

Several unconfirmed reports suggest that the Harmanpreet Kaur net worth is estimated to be around ₹1 crore. The aforementioned figure comprises the compensation she receives from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for representing India's women's team. She is in the top grade category when it comes to women's central contracts. The Harmanpreet Kaur salary as per the annual contract stands at ₹50 lakh.

Moreover, being one of the most popular women's cricketers in the country, the star player also is popular amongst the brands. According to femalecricket.com, Kaur charges ₹40 lakh to ₹50 lakh per year to endorse a brand. Over the years, she has had associations with B-Natural juices, CEAT Tyres, Royal Challenge and more.

Disclaimer: The above Harmanpreet Kaur net worth and Harmanpreet Kaur salary information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the same.

IMAGE SOURCE: HARMANPREET KAUR INSTAGRAM