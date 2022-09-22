Harmanpreet Kaur produced a sensational batting performance helping India women beat England women by 88 runs and clinch the ODI Series at the St Lawrence Ground in Canterbury on Wednesday. The blistering unbeaten knock of 143 runs consisted of 18 fours and four sixes. By winning the ODI series with a game remaining, Kaur became the first Indian woman captain to achieve the feat in England in the 21st century.

6,4,4,6,4,1,6,4,4,4,0: Relive Kaur's batting carnage as India blast England aside

After being asked to bat first in the second ODI, India women's cricket team suffered an early blow with opener Shafali Verma departing for just 8 runs off 7 balls. Wicketkeeper Yastika Bhatia's contribution also did not go waste as she managed an overall 26 runs from 34 balls.

At 66/2, captain Kaur built a partnership with opener Smriti Mandhana (40 off 51 balls), later followed it up with Harleen Deol. Harmanpreet and Harleen stitched together a mammoth 113-run stand for the fourth wicket with Deol dismissed for 58 off 72 balls.

The way Harmanpreet Kaur played was excellent, what a top knock of 143*. pic.twitter.com/w9m2ZQtIFs — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 21, 2022

The skipper smashed her 18th ODI half-century and was unstoppable ever since, leading a run onslaught to amass 93 more runs off 47 deliveries. Kaur's fifth international century saw her equal Smriti's Mandhana’s tally as India scored 62 runs in the last three overs and reached a massive total of 333/5.

England, in reply, was bundled out for 245 runs with Danni Wyatt being the top scorer for her side with 65 runs. Renuka Singh finished the match scalping four wickets, while Dayalan Hemalatha picked two wickets conceding only six runs.

India vs England: How fans reacted to Kaur's epic explosive onslaught?

What a player and what a knock. Take a bow Harmanpreet Kaur #HarmanpreetKaur #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/BiDZkyDvxY — Gubbins❄️ (@Gubbinsolo) September 21, 2022

IND Women's Scoring ODI Century

(After Coming to bat at 4 or below)



Harmanpreet Kaur vs 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (2013)

Harmanpreet Kaur vs 🇧🇩 (2013)

Harmanpreet Kaur vs 🇦🇺 (2017)

Harmanpreet Kaur vs 🏝 (2022)

Harmanpreet Kaur vs 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (Today)*

End of the List......!



😮💥#INDWvsENGW — 𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒔 (@Shebas_10dulkar) September 21, 2022

The Hard Hitter Harman!



What a knock from Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur 143*(111)



India ends their innings at 333/5 in 50 overs!#ENGvIND#HarmanpreetKaur #Cricket #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/rXKA0bf7Vg — 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐫𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐜𝐢𝐭𝐲™ (@Suprvelocity) September 21, 2022

She's a real beast....

Specially in Indian Women team she is the one who can hit sixes easily

Glad to see she regaining her old form....

Good for us❤️ — Priya 🌸❄ (@priya_jajoo) September 21, 2022

Boss Lady for a reason @ImHarmanpreet 💪💪 — Shaurya Saxena (@Saxena4004) September 21, 2022

India women vs England women: Key stats you must know

India registered their second-highest score in the 50-over format. Their score of 333/5 is now only behind the 358/2 they achieved against Ireland in 2017. India have surpassed the 300-plus score in the format for the fourth time. India edged past the 300-run mark against England for the first time-ever. Opener Smriti Mandhana scored only 40 runs off 51 balls and in the process breached the 3000-run tally in ODIs.

Mandhana is the third Indian woman cricketer to smash 3000-plus runs, two places behind former captain Mithali Raj and current skipper Harmanpreet Kaur. She is also the 22nd batswoman to hit 3000-plus runs. Kaur's unbeaten knock of 143 runs was not only the second-highest score in her cricketing career but she also crossed 3,318 ODI runs at an average of 38.58. She went past Lizelle Lee (3,315) and Sophie Devine (3,252) in elite list of batswomen.