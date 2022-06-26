Harmanpreet Kaur Sets Major T20I Milestone, Leaves Behind Ex-India Skipper Mithali Raj

Indian Women's Cricket Team captain Harmanpreet Kaur on Saturday surpassed Mithali Raj to become the country's highest run-scorer in T20 Internationals. Harmanpreet overtook Mithali during the second T20I against Sri Lanka, where she scored an unbeaten 31 runs to help India win the match. The 33-year-old has amassed 2372 runs in 123 matches at an average of 26.65 and with a strike rate of 103.05.

Harmanpreet is now the seventh-highest women's T20I run-scorer in the world. Only Suzie Bates (3380 runs), Stafanie Taylor (3121 runs), Meg Lanning (3007 runs), Deandra Dottin (2681 runs), Charlotte Edwards (2605 runs), and Sophie Devine (2592 runs) are ahead of Harmanpreet on the list. Mithali, on the other hand, scored 2364 runs in 89 matches at an average of 37.52 and with a strike rate of 96.33. Mithali recently announced retirement from all forms of international cricket.

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women

The Indian women's team locked horns against Sri Lanka Women in the second T20I of the three-match series on Saturday. India beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets courtesy of some solid performances from vice-captain Smriti Mandhana and captain Harmanpreet Kaur. Batting first, Sri Lanka posted a total of 125/7 in 20 overs. Vishmi Gunaratne and Chamari Athapaththu forged a crucial opening partnership of 87 runs before they were dismissed by Harmanpreet and Pooja Vastrakar, respectively.

After the dismissal of both the openers, Sri Lanka faltered with none of the other batters managing to reach the double-digit mark. Deepti Sharma picked two wickets for India, while Renuka Singh and Radha Yadav each picked one wicket. India then chased down the target in 19.1 overs. Mandhana scored 39 off 34 balls to help India provide a good start. Shefali Verma and Sabbhineni Meghana also contributed with 17 runs each.

Harmanpreet then finished the game with her 31 off 32 balls. She was also named the player of the match for picking 1 wicket and scoring 31 runs. Thanks to the five-wicket win in the second T20I, India have now taken an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the three-match series. The third T20I is scheduled to be played on June 27.

