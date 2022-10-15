Harmanpreet Kaur Surpasses New Zealand's Suzie Bates To Achieve Huge T20I Milestone

Indian women's team captain Harmanpreet Kaur on Saturday registered a new T20I milestone when she came out to play the final of the Women's Asia Cup 2022. Harmanpreet surpassed New Zealand's Suzie Bates to become the most capped player in Women's T20 Internationals.

The 33-year-old made her 137th appearance for India in the shortest format of the game when she came out for the final against Sri Lanka at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

When Harmanpreet played against Thailand in the first semi-final of the Asia Cup, she equalled the record of Bates, who has represented her country in 136 T20I games. Harmanpreet surpassed Bates' record in the final of the continental cup when she earned her 137th T20I cap for India. Only 22 players in Women's T20Is have played 100 or plus matches for their country. Daniel Wyatt of England is third on the list with 135 T20I games to her name.

Harmanpreet's T20I record

Harmanpreet, who made her international debut in 2009, has played 137 T20I matches and scored 2,694 runs at an average of 27.48. She has one century and eight half-centuries to her name in the format. Harmanpreet has also picked 32 wickets at an average of 24.84 and an economy rate of 6.27. Harmanpreet became the captain of the Indian Women's T20I side in 2016 and is currently third on the list of most matches played as captain (81).

Harmanpreet helps India win Women's Asia Cup

Harmanpreet on Saturday helped India clinch its record seventh Women's Asia Cup title after defeating Sri Lanka by 8 wickets in the final. Renuka Singh was the pick of the bowlers from the Indian team as she registered a three-wicket haul in the game. Smriti Mandhana then helped the Women in Blue chase down a low target of 66 runs by scoring a spectacular 51 runs off just 25 balls. She smashed a six-over wide long-on region to finish the game for India in style.

Image: Twitter/BCCIWomen

