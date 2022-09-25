Harmanpreet Kaur Wins Hearts With Her Reply Backing Deepti Sharma For 'mankad' Incident

The India women cricket team defeated England women by 16 runs in the final ODI on Saturday and completed a stunning 3-0 series whitewash. Team India stalwart Jhulan Goswami was the center of all talks during the match, as she brought down curtains on her international cricketing career. However, allrounder Deepti Sharma became the biggest talking point of the match for her run-out of England batter Charlie Dean through ‘mankad’.

Harmanpreet Kaur defends Deepti Sharma for mankad dismissal at Lord's

Meanwhile, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur is now making headlines for defending Deepti for the mankad incident after the match. In the 44th over of the 2nd innings, while Sharma was into her bowling stride, she caught the English batter backing up too far and removed the bails in no time. Dean, who was batting on 47 was dumbstruck with the dismissal, as she threw her bat to the ground in tears.

While the dismissal was within the laws, commentators during the match were left unimpressed as the ‘spirit of cricket’ debate gained momentum. This led to the match presenters asking India captain Harmanpreet to reveal her thoughts about the controversial yet legal dismissal. On being asked about the run-out involving Dean, Kaur backed the allrounder and said she doesn’t think that they did anything wrong. The match was being played at the iconic Lord's stadium, which is also known as the home of cricket.

‘I will back my players’: Team India captain Harmanpreet Kaur; Watch

Speaking in the post-match presentation, Harmanpreet said, “Well, to be honest I thought you will be asking about the first 9 wickets, as they were not easy to take. It’s a part of the game, I don’t think we have done something new. It shows your awareness, what batters are doing. I will back my players, she hasn’t done something outside the rules. After the first game we discussed, we wanted to do really well, we have that much potential. We want to continue this kind of cricket”.



Harmanpreet Kaur receives praises from fans for her reply

The video of Harmanpreet replying to the presenter was shared on Twitter by a user, and it became viral within no time. Fans hailed the Indian skipper for having the back of Deepti, while also showing their support for the allrounder. “This is the Perfect Reply From the Captain Harman, when asked about runnout,” a fan said. At the same time, another user said, “This the reply of a new confident India, many power to you”.

