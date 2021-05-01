Harpreet Brar Reveals Why Virat Kohli's Wicket Stands Out From The Rest Of RCB's 'Big 3'

Punjab Kings left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar made the ball do the talking exceptionally well as he accounted for Royal Challengers Bangalore's 'Big 3' during their IPL 2021 clash at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday.

He turned the tables on RCB by bamboozling the best players in their arsenal for which he was adjudged the 'Man of the Match'. Meanwhile, the youngster has revealed whose dismissal has stood out the most for him among the 'Big 3' of Bangalore's famed batting line-up.

'My first IPL wicket was Kohli Paaji's wicket': Harpreet Brar

While speaking during the post-match interview, the emerging spinner went on to say that he did not enjoy being taken to the cleaners by Kohli but, was confident that a bowler always gets a second chance to make a comeback and that is exactly what the thought process was which worked extremely well in his favor.

"My first IPL wicket was Kohli Paaji's wicket and that was very special", he said.

How Harpreet Brar got the better of Virat Kohli?

Virat Kohli had scored 34 runs at almost a run-a-ball and was looking to stabilise RCB's run-chase before he was sent back to the dugout courtesy of a beautiful piece of bowling by the youngster. The incident happened in the 11th over. Kohli had already dispatched Brar into the stands during the previous over but it was the PBKS spinner who had the last laugh.

On the very first delivery, the Moga cricketer bowled one on the leg stump as the RCB skipper attempted to aggressively flick it to the on-side but, the ball stayed low and ended up uprooting his leg-stump as a stunned Kohli had no choice but to take a long walk back to the dugout. Harpreet Brar then castled Glenn Maxwell on the very next delivery for a golden duck and finished his spell by picking up the key wicket of AB de Villiers in his next over.

The left-arm spinner finished his memorable spell with figures of 3/19 from his four overs at an economy rate of 4.75 including a maiden.