Harry Kane: Where Does Tottenham Striker Rank Among All-time Premier League Goalscorers?

Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur has surpassed Argentine footballer Sergio Aguero to move up to fourth place in the list of highest goal-scorers in Premier League history. The 29-year-old surpassed Aguero after he scored a goal against Wolverhampton Wanderers FC on Saturday. Kane has now scored 185 goals in 282 games for the Spurs.

Brazil great Ronaldo was present at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday when Kane scored his 185th Premier League goal. Kane has also become the player with the most number of goals for a single club in the Premier League's history. No other player in Premier League history has scored more goals than Kane while playing for a single club.

It was also Kane's 250th goal for Tottenham Hotspur across competitions, which is the second highest in the club's history. Only Jimmy Greaves (266) has scored more goals for Tottenham than Kane across all competitions. Let's take a look at players who make the top 10 of the Premier League’s all-time scoring charts.

Most goals in Premier League history

Former England footballer Alan Shearer is the leading goal-scorer in the Premier League with 260 goals in 441 appearances. Shearer, who played for Newcastle United and Blackburn Rovers, also scored 23 goals in 118 appearances for Southampton in the English First Division, which was renamed the Premier League in 1992.

Former English footballer and Manchester United great Wayne Rooney is second on the list with 208 goals in 491 matches. Another Manchester United star Andrew Cole is ranked third in the charts with 187 goals. Harry Kane is just three goals away from surpassing Cole's record. Kane will become the third highest goal-scorer in Premier League history if he scores three or more goals in his upcoming matches.

Frank Lampard (177), Thierry Henry (175), Robbie Fowler (163), Jermain Defoe (162), and Michael Owen (150) are other players who feature in the top 10 of the Premier League's all-time scoring charts.

No. Player Goals 1 Alan Shearer 260 2 Wayne Rooney 208 3 Andrew Cole 187 4 Harry Kane 185 5 Sergio Aguero 184 6 Frank Lampard 177 7 Thierry Henry 175 8 Robbie Fowler 163 9 Jermain Defoe 162 10 Michael Owen 150

