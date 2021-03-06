Harsha Bhogle & Aakash Chopra Reveal Where England Lost The Plot In Four-match Test Series

The cricketing fraternity including the likes of popular commentators-cum-cricket pundits i.e. Harsha Bhogle, and, Aakash Chopra reviewed England's performance and highlighted where they lost the plot in the just-concluded four-match Test series against India.

Team India once again handed a bitter defeat to a listless England team by an innings & 25 runs on Day 3 of the fourth and final Test match at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

'Disintegrate that badly'

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Aakash Chopra wrote it seems that the first Test win by England came in 2020 and it is not often that one sees a team disintegrate that badly after winning the series opener. Giving further clarification on the same, the former Indian Test opener mentioned that the visitors' fight, grit, resolve, tenacity as well as the ability to play spin all disappeared in quick time.

It seems that the first Test win by England came in 2020....not often you see the team winning the first Test in that fashion disintegrate that badly. The fight...the grit...the resolve...the tenacity...the ability to play spin. All disappeared in quick time. #IndvEng — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) March 6, 2021

Reacting to England's poor performances in the previous three games, the 'Voice of India Cricket' Harsha Bhogle said that the English team's bowling has been excellent but the batting is listless. The veteran commentator concluded by mentioning he suspects that the series was lost in the mind long before this innings (supposedly referring to the second innings of the 4th Test) started.

The bowling has been excellent but the batting is listless too. I suspect the series was lost in the mind long before this innings started. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 6, 2021

How England ended up losing the plot despite drawing first blood?

The Joe Root-led side have got themselves to blame after they bottled it up despite being in a commanding position by taking an early lead in the just-concluded series. After their comprehensive 227-run win in the first Test at Chepauk last month, the visitors were exposed on the spinning wickets (especially rank-turners in the previous two Tests)as only a couple of batsmen including the likes of Test skipper Root and middle-order batsman Dan Lawrence managed to make an impact to a certain extent.

