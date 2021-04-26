Harsha Bhogle Asks Fans To 'Bear With Him' For The Remainder Of IPL 2021; Here Is Why

The BCCI's decision to push on with the ongoing IPL 2021 despite the steep and alarming rise in the India coronavirus cases count and COVID-19 death toll, has come under fire on social media in recent days. Many believe that the juxtaposition of the cash-rich tournament going on alongside the mass cremations, news of deaths due to oxygen shortages and lack of healthcare infrastructure is one that seems callous and tone-deaf. Meanwhile, others believe that the tournament provides an escape from the realities of what is happening outside despite positive vaccine India updates off late.

In view of this criticism, many cricketers and other stakeholders related to the tournament have decided to take up the case of the people and provide any sort of help that they can. While some of the most prominent players have not spoken out or taken any concrete steps to address what has been unfolding, some actions have been undertaken by the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin, Pat Cummins, Punjab Kings coach Wasim Jaffer and commentator extraordinaire Harsha Bhogle.

For the next few days you might find I am retweeting more blood requests via @BloodDonorsIn than normal. It might end up flooding your timeline. Do bear with me. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 26, 2021

Harsha Bhogle does his part as India coronavirus cases rise

Just days after publicly talking about the opening up of the Vaccine India program to all adults in the country from May 1, Indian cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle became the second person from within the IPL tournament bubble to use social media for helping amplify requests for critical medicines, hospital beds, blood donations and oxygen on his Twitter account. Posting his intention to ramp up his retweets from the Blood Donors India handle, Bhogle pleaded with his followers to not lose their patience with him as he took on this venture. Bhogle also posted a picture of himself getting the vaccine and urged everyone to get theirs as soon as they became eligible.

