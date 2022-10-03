Harsha Bhogle Asks 'how Do You Protect Suryakumar's Form?' Rohit Sharma Gives Frank Reply

Suryakumar Yadav is currently in the form of his life and on Sunday he smacked South African bowlers all around the field during the 2nd T20I in Guwahati. Besides the smashing knock of 61 of just 22 balls, the batsman's 102-run partnership with Virat Kohli was one of the reasons why India was able to post a huge total, 237-3, on the board.

IND vs SA: Rohit Sharma gives an epic reply to the question about Suryakumar Yadav's form

While Team India skipper Rohit Sharma was delighted with Suryakumar's knock, he was also aware of how important his batting will be for the team during the T20 World Cup. During the post-match presentation ceremony, cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle asked Rohit Sharma "How do you keep Surya's form together? The form he is in... just protect it. How do you hold it together?". The captain replied, "Just thinking not to play him anymore. Just play him on the 23rd (first match of World Cup). But no (seriously), the kind of form he is in... he is somebody who wants to play the game, who wants to keep going out there and keep doing well. That is what keeps him happy and we want to keep him happy."

India vs South Africa: Suryakumar Yadav reaches major milestone

Suryakumar Yadav's power was on display on Sunday with South African bowlers having no answers to his onslaught. The middle-order batsman also managed to achieve numerous milestones during his record-breaking innings. The Mumbai batsman became the third-fastest Indian to complete 1,000 T20I runs. He achieved the feat in 31 T20I innings, while Virat Kohli and KL Rahul reach the milestone in 27 and 29 T20I innings, respectively. Besides Kohli and Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav also broke Glenn Maxwell's record in terms of balls played to reach the landmark.

The 32-year-old reached 1,000 T20I runs in 573 balls, while Australia's Glenn Maxwell had reached the landmark in 604 balls. SKY raced to his half-century in 18 deliveries, which became the joint-second-fastest by an Indian in the format, along with KL Rahul. Currently, the record is being held by former cricketer Yuvraj Singh who smashed the fastest-ever T20I half-century in just 12 balls against England in the 2007 T20 World Cup.