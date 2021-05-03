Harsha Bhogle Decodes Prime Reason Behind Virat Kohli's Struggles In IPL 2021

The Royal Challengers Bangalore are having a great start to the IPL 2021 season. The Royal Challengers have won 5 out of their 7 matches which has put them in the 3rd spot of the IPL 2021 points table. However, if the Royal Challengers want to maintain their Playoffs berth then captain Virat Kohli’s performance will be an important factor in the upcoming games.

The Royal Challengers have always struggled to find the balance between its batting and bowling unit. So far, the bowling unit of the RCB is looking balanced and ready to take on the challenge for the 2021 season. However, the batting unit still seems to be dependent on its 3 stars players, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell. This might be the reason that Virat Kohli is following a rather cautious approach with his batting which has seen him struggle at times to hit the balls outside the boundary.

Harsha Bhogle analysis on Virat Kohli stats

Harsha Bhogle, in his tweet, shared his batting analysis of Virat Kohli IPL 2021 and Rohit Sharma IPL 2021 season. According to Harsha Bhogle, the key to Virat Kohli’s batting in T20 has been timing and calm strokeplay. With the pressure of maintaining wickets due to a questionable lower order, Virat Kohli might be trying too hard to hit the ball in this 2021 season. The Rohit Sharma IPL 2021 season with the bat has also seen him struggle while striking the ball with a considerable strike rate.

With both Rohit and Virat, timing and calm strokeplay has been the key to their great success. I get the feeling sometimes that both are going too hard at the ball this IPL. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 1, 2021

Virat Kohli IPL 2021 stats

By the end of the midseason, Virat Kohli has scored 198 runs in 7 matches with a strike rate of 121.47. This is comparatively low taking in mind the high benchmark Virat Kohli always sets for himself. Virat Kohli has yet to play a big knock for the team that displays his calibre in the short format of the game. The RCB team 2021 still heavily relies on Kohli and his form will be necessary to win the IPL 2021 title.

Memorable Virat Kohli stats from the 2016 season

Fans might remember his 2016 season where Virat Kohli was just short of scoring 1000 runs in a single season. He scored 973 runs in 16 matches with a strike rate of 152.03 with an average of 81.08. This was the season where Virat Kohli was in his prime and could hit a six with just a half volley due to his impeccable timing and connection with the ball. Fans would want him to display his natural game and bring back his impeccable timing in this 2021 season since they have a good chance of winning the IPL 2021.

KKR vs RCB live streaming

The KKR vs RCB game was postponed on Monday morning after Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier tested positive for COVID-19. The RCB players were not willing to take the field on the same day. As a result, as per the BCCI, the match will be rescheduled soon.

Image Source: BHOGLEHARSHA/Facebook/PTI