Harsha Bhogle Draws Clay-grass Tennis Court Parallel To Analyse CSK-MI's IPL 2021 Rivalry

Veteran commentator-cum-cricket pundit Harsha Bhogle has come forward and compared the neutral venues of champion teams Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings with tennis courts. No team will have a home advantage in the ongoing IPL 2021 as they will be trying to bring out the best in them while playing on different grounds.

'Will be akin to': Harsha Bhogle

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the 'Voice of Indian Cricket' wrote that for CSK, this season's Indian Premier League will be akin to a clay court player being told the season has moved to grass and quite the reverse for the title-holders as well as five-time winners Mumbai Indians.

For #CSK, this #IPL will be akin to a clay court player being told the season has moved to grass. And quite the reverse for #MI. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 11, 2021

After Bhogle had equated both team's areas of strengths with that of 20-time Grand Slam winners Roger Federer, and, his long-time rival Rafael Nadal, the passionate cricket fans could not keep calm as they joined the conversation. Here's what they had to say.

Than someone needs to b a Nadal for either of the team to win on both the courts :) — S@m (@SameerKidwai) April 11, 2021

For grass you need Fedrer. — Gaurav Jain (@gjain220) April 11, 2021

One dimensional game would lead to big loss. — BhavnoorSB (@BhavnoorSB) April 11, 2021

I said earlier csk will be most effected — sravan (@sravan94334268) April 11, 2021

Csk needs a new captain. The sooner they release its better... Else things would go ugly and they will be forced to change... May be harsh, but that's reality.. — WasimðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ (@wazssssssz) April 11, 2021

#MI is an 'all weather' team — L E E á´¹á´µ (@trolee_) April 11, 2021

Discounting nothing from these two teams.. Both are quite strong, and would bounce back. — Cricket FanaticðŸ (@cric8fanatic) April 11, 2021

Hardik Pandya will be the key for their bowling with his slower ones. Also Pollard should bowl a bit at slow wickets. #MI doesn't fail to adapt anywhere!! — Rohan Mali (@ro21_9) April 11, 2021

So CSK is Rafa and MI is Roger? ðŸ˜Œ — Aishu Haridas (@imaishu_) April 11, 2021



Notably, the IPL 2021 will be played in an unusual way as the Governing Council decided to eliminate the home advantage by organising matches at neutral venues to reduce travel amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Interestingly, Mumbai Indians will play their first five IPL 2021 matches at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, which also happens to be the home venue of their arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings. Meanwhile, the 'Dad's Army' on the other hand will play their first five matches in Mumbai i.e. at the iconic Wankhede Stadium.

Coming back to IPL 2021, both the champion sides lost their respective opening games. While MI went down to the three-time finalists Royal Challengers Bangalore in the curtain-raiser on Friday, CSK suffered a seven-wicket defeat in their season-opener against Delhi Capitals on Saturday. Both teams will now look to make amends in their next encounter. Mumbai will next be seen in action against the two-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders on Tuesday and Chennai's next match is against Punjab Kings on Friday, April 16.

(Image Courtesy: PTI/@ChennaiIPL/@IPL/Twitter)