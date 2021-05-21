Harsha Bhogle Feels IPL 2021 Could Be A Landmark One For Future Of Cricket; Here Is Why

After the IPL 2021 was indefinitely postponed on May 4, the Sourav Ganguly-led BCCI has been planning to resume the remaining portion of the league in the month of September with the venue yet to be decided. According to various reports, the BCCI has requested the ECB to make some changes in the India vs England Test series schedule to accommodate the remaining part of the IPL 2021 season. Speaking on the matter, Indian cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle feels that ECB’s response to the underlying request will significantly impact the future of cricket between the two countries.

Harsha Bhogle's view on BCCI request to adjust the Test series

Harsha Bhogle expressed his views on the BCCI’s request to adjust India vs England Test series schedule through Twitter on Thursday. He said that the ECB’s response to India’s request will test the close relationship between the 2 boards since it is made to accommodate the remaining portion of the IPL 2021. He also said that some common ground may have to be found in a way that will benefit both the boards and it would be wonderful if that happens.

India's request to the @ECB_cricket to reschedule the tests to try and accommodate the 2nd half of the #IPL is going to test the close relationship the two boards enjoy. There will be a trade-off but it will be wonderful if a common path can be found. Interesting times ahead. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 20, 2021

ECB to be the host for IPL 2021 in return for adjusting the Test series?

Bhogle feels that there are some interesting times ahead as a number of international fixtures are being organized during the second half of the year which may need adjustments. The details of the discussion between the 2 boards aren’t open to the public yet. However, in an event where the ECB accepts the request to make changes in the Test series schedule, it would want the BCCI to host the IPL season in the UK.

This will allow both the boards to avoid additional logistical challenges due to change of schedule and also benefit the English regions that may host the remaining matches of the IPL 2021. Also, It is imperative for the BCCI president Sourav Ganguly to carry out the remaining portion of the IPL 2021 season. As per the IPL news, if the 2021 season gets cancelled for any reason, the BCCI and the franchises are expected to face an estimated loss of INR 2,500 crores.

India vs England Test series

The India vs England Test series consists of 5 Test matches with the first Test match set to start from August 4 at Trent Bridge. The last Test match is set to take place from 10-14 September at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground. The ECB will be also be hosting its own ingenious format of cricket tournament called The Hundred. The Hundred is set to start from July 21 before India vs England Test series and fans would be eager to see how the schedules unfold among all the fixtures to pave the way for IPL 2021.

Image Source: Harsha Bhogle Facebook/PTI