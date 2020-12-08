Harsha Bhogle Gets Questioned By Punjab IPL Fans For Debatable Glenn Maxwell Tweet

Australia's Glenn Maxwell is a vital cog in the Australian batting line-up when it comes to white-ball cricket. The batsman boasts of a varied range of cricketing shots and also is a pioneer when it comes to striking the ball in an unorthodox manner. Maxwell's exploits in the India vs Australia 2020 series have managed to grab a lot of eyeballs considering his dismal run in the UAE.

India vs Australia 2020: Harsha Bhogle explains why franchises are after Glenn Maxwell

The swashbuckling batsman is a popular name in the Indian Premier League and there is no dearth of bidders whenever the player finds his name in the auctions. The 32-year-old was roped in by the Punjab team one more time for the 13th edition of the cash-rich league for a staggering price of ₹10.75 crore. However, the player failed to live up to the hefty price-tag and had a rather underwhelming season.

Known to create boundary opportunities effortlessly, the batsman struggled to hit even a single six during the season for the Punjab team. Over the years, the cricketer has been a part of Punjab, Delhi and Mumbai teams. Harsha Bhogle took to his Twitter account to applaud the cricketer for his incredible knock in the India vs Australia 3rd T20I.

Can't take your eyes off the game when Maxwell is batting. Always on the edge but dramatic when he comes off. Can see why the franchises want him!! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 8, 2020

The popular presenter opined that Dream11 IPL franchises want Maxwell in their line-ups due to the batsman's ability to keep everyone on the edge of their seats. However, the Punjab supporters were quick to counter Harsha Bhogle's comment. This is how fans reacted to Bhogle's statement -

And can also see why #KXIP would be fuming..his arrogance shows in his laugh post a good hit./ — nikhil sahni (@nikhilsahni_) December 8, 2020

but then again, real maxwell doesnt turn up before franchises. — Virag Shah (@caviragshah) December 8, 2020

Maxwell should never be allowed in IPL again for cheating his franchise owners 😂😂😂😂 — (PRABHA) 😎 (@mpk_prabha) December 8, 2020

I hope the Kings XI owners who are paying him gazillions take note of Maxwell’s energy here vs the lethargic self he presents himself as when playing for their team. #paycut — Khozema (@Khozema60705564) December 8, 2020

In IPL he has not played to his potential, all the franchises should leave him for 1 year to make him understand that he is accountable for his price. It is very evident most of the aussies are not playing to their potential. — Rangaraj badrinarayan (@rangab71) December 8, 2020

Glenn Maxwell switch hit controversy

The batsman is synonymous with the switch hit shot and has often used it to his advantage to counter the opposition's field settings. However, the iconic Glenn Maxwell switch hit has come under the scrutiny of former Australian cricket captain Ian Chappell. The legendary player is of the opinion that the stroke should be banned as it gives the batsmen an undue advantage.

India vs Australia 3rd T20I:

The hosts were in trouble after losing their captain Aaron Finch for a duck. Even the reliable Steve Smith failed to convert his start into a big knock. Glenn Maxwell stepped up and stitched a fantastic partnership with Matthew Wade, to steer his side to an impressive total of 186. The batsman's 54 from 36 balls helped Australia make a comeback into the contest.

