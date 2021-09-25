Harsha Bhogle Gives Special Mention To Ambati Rayudu For Resurrecting CSK's Run Chase

Veteran commentator Harsha Bhogle has given special mention to Ambati Rayudu after his vital knock played an instrumental role in Chennai Super Kings getting over the line during their IPL 2021 clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Rayudu played impactful innings of a 22-ball 32 at a strike rate of 145.45 including three boundaries and a maximum. He played a great knock under pressure considering the fact that the three-time champions were in s spot of bother after losing both their set openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis in quick succession.

IPL 2021: Harsha Bhogle lauds Ambati Rayudu for his vital knock

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Harsha Bhogle wrote that one does not talk 'enough' about Ambati Rayudu, and furthermore, the versatile cricket pundit also added that the veteran CSK batsman is 'always there' for the team.

We don't talk about Rayudu enough. He is always there for #CSK — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 24, 2021

Even netizens were on the same page as the broadcaster. Here are some of the reactions.

He has always been there for every team that picked him previously, perhaps #CSK uses him well and gives him the much needed confidence. Well, count in likes of Watson and Bravo as well for that reason. — Kovai Hari (@Cloud99V) September 24, 2021

Rayudu is ABD of CSK — ShooMeet (@ShooMeet21) September 24, 2021

Rayudu is always there for CSK unless of course other team buys him in the mega auction! — ♏αnthαn #99Songs 😷 (@Manthansinh_) September 24, 2021

@bhogleharsha Rayadu is the hidden gem. His talent, dedication along with his current form is so important for @ChennaiIPL #CSK #CSKvsRCB #IPL2O21 # @RayuduAmbati @msdhoni



Just love the way he is batting. 😇 — Kartik Ravi (@kartik_ravi) September 24, 2021

MS knows how to bring the best out of his players...

Just amazing — ET99Kryptonian (@JMsaad99) September 24, 2021

IPL 2021: CSK grab the top spot in the points table

Coming back to the contest, openers Devdutt Padikkal and skipper Virat Kohli helped RCB get off to a flying start as both completed their respective half-centuries and also added 111 runs for the opening stand before the latter was dismissed for 53.

Meanwhile, Padikkal continued to go after the CSK bowlers with some delightful strokes as kept RCB's scoreboard movie. However, once he was sent back after an outstanding knock of a 50-ball 70 in the 17th over, the three-time finalists lost their momentum towards the backend of their innings and they were restricted to 156/6 from their 20 overs.

In reply, CSK got off to a brisk start with openers Devdutt Padikkal (38) and Faf du Plessis (31) adding 71 runs for the opening stand before Ambati Rayudu and all-rounder Moeen Ali (23) carried out the rescue act with a 47-run stand for the third wicket and once the two were dismissed, Suresh Raina (17*) and skipper MS Dhoni (11*) ensured that the former champions did not have any more hiccups as they took their team past the finish line by six wickets and 11 balls to spare.