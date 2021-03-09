Harsha Bhogle Hails 'champion' Jhulan Goswami's Match-winning Spell Against SA Women

Veteran commentator-cum-cricket expert Harsha Bhogle has come forward and lauded fast bowler Jhulan Goswami as she bowled a match-winning spell during the second ODI between India Women and South Africa Women at Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium to level the five-match ODI series 1-1.

The South Africa Women were bundled out for a paltry 157 in 41 overs on the back of some imperious bowling display from Goswami.

'She is something else!': Harsha Bhogle

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the 'Voice of Indian Cricket' wrote that it was a great turnaround by the Indian Women's team after a clinical performance in the all-important second One Day International. Giving special mention to Jhulan Goswami, the versatile cricket pundit wrote that the legendary speedster is 'something else'.

India Women stage a remarkable comeback in the ODI series

The toss was won by ODI skipper Mithali Raj who decided to bowl first as Jhulan rediscovered her rhythm with the ball in hand by running through the South African batting line-up. Goswami bowled out her 10 overs where she conceded just 42 runs and accounted for four batters. The legendary pacer dismissed the likes of Lizelle Lee and Marizanne Kapp before returning to clean up the South African tail.

After restricting South Africa Women to 157, India Women made a bright start to their innings. While opening batter Jemimah Rodrigues was dismissed for just nine, her partner Smriti Mandhana and No. 3 Punam Raut guided India past the finishing line with no further damage. Mandhana and Raut finished at 80* and 62* respectively while Jemimah Rodrigues was castled by Shabnim Ismail in the fifth over of the Indian innings.

Jhulan Goswami was adjudged the Man of the Match for her impactful performance with the ball. The third ODI will be played on Friday at the same venue.

