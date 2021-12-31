Harsha Bhogle Highlights Cheteshwar Pujara's Exclusive Test Wins Record In SENA Countries

India managed to defeat South Africa by 113 runs in the first India vs South Africa Test of the three-match series. Virat Kohli & co put on a brilliant display both with the bat in and then with the ball in the first two innings of the match. India posted a total of 327 courtesy of a brilliant century from KL Rahul. Following that then the bowling unit managed to dismantle the South African team for 197 with Mohammed Shami being the pick of the bunch as he took five wickets.

However, in India's second innings, it seemed that the batsmen were facing trouble in staying at the crease and underfire Cheteshwar Pujara was unable to perform in both of the innings as he departed for a golden duck in the first innings and 16 runs off 64 balls in the second. He has come under scrutiny for his subpar performances this year. He failed to perform well when New Zealand played India earlier in November. However, Harsha Bhogle has come to the defence of Pujara pointing out that in 11 Test wins in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia) countries since 2010, Pujara has featured in all of them.

11 test wins in SENA countries since 2010. From Durban to Centurion. Only Pujara has featured in all of them. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 31, 2021

Pujara record in SENA countries

Pujara has been a part of all 11 matches that India have won in SENA countries and has scored 773 runs. Along with that, he has managed to score two centuries and five half-centuries. He has also managed to keep an average of 35.13 with the highest score of 123 runs. There is little doubt that Pujara is a very vital player in the team but he may want to improve his form a little ahead of the next two important India vs South Africa Test matches.

India's batting coach Vikram Rathour spoke about Pujara's form saying: "Pujara in the past has played some important innings for us. These are challenging conditions, and we need to be patient. As long as he is giving his best, trying his best, as a coaching unit, we are fine. Are we getting impatient? Not at this stage, I think," Rathour said in his press conference.