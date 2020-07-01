Harsha Bhogle Lauds Anand Mahindra For Befitting Reply To Chinese Mouthpiece Editor's Jibe

Indian cricket analyst Harsha Bhogle is one of the most adored commentators across the globe. Harsha Bhogle is known for his immaculate analysis of the game and changing the face of sports broadcasting in India by commentating without a cricketing lineage. Harsha Bhogle is also nicknamed the 'Voice of Cricket'. Harsha Bhogle is often seen tweeting on several topics and giving his opinions on the same.

ALSO READ | India China Standoff: EU urges restraint on both sides, calls for military de-escalation

India China standoff: Harsha Bhogle lauds Anand Mahindra for hitting back at Hi Xijin for taking a jibe at India

On Tuesday, Harsha Bhogle took to Twitter to laud the chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra for hitting back at Hu Xijin, the editor of the Chinese Communist Party's mouthpiece Global Times, who took a cheap shot at India and its exports. Anand Mahindra has emerged as India's unofficial spokesperson at a time when India-China relations are at its lowest, which has impacted the business world and economy to a large extent.

Harsha Bhogle said that he has always believed that hardships lead to innovation. He added that he is looking forward to India Inc. and leaders like Anand Mahindra to 'rise to the occasion'. Harsha Bhogle also appreciated the government for creating a climate for that to happen.

ALSO READ | India China standoff: Army chief lauds supreme sacrifice of jawans, offers condolences

I have always believed that adversity is a breeding ground for innovation. Look forward to India Inc, and leaders like you, rising to the occasion and the government creating a climate for that to happen. https://t.co/QRa5rizn2e — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 30, 2020

On Monday, Hu Xijin had taken a jibe at India saying that even if Chinese people want to boycott Indian products, they can't really find many Indian goods. He further said that Indians need to have some things that are more important than nationalism. In response, Anand Mahindra took to Twitter and called it a "motivating rallying cry for India Inc.” Anand Mahindra further hit back at Hu Xijin as he sarcastically thanked him for the provocation and added that Indians will rise to the occasion. The tweet was also liked by Delhi Capitals owner and the Managing Director of JSW Cement, Parth Jindal.

ALSO READ | Harsha Bhogle horrified by vile attack on Jayaraj & Bennix, calls it 'disgrace to India'

I suspect this comment might well be the most effective & motivating rallying cry that India Inc. has ever received. Thank you for the provocation. We will rise to the occasion...🙏🏽 https://t.co/LZbQhS8xVW — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 30, 2020

On Monday, the Government of India announced that there were 59 China banned apps including TikTok due to privacy issues. The Government has decided to ban the usage of these apps both in mobile and non-mobile Internet-enabled devices. It also stated that the China banned apps move will safeguard the interests of crores of Indian mobile and internet users.

The decision to ban these apps is a targeted move to ensure the safety and sovereignty of Indian cyberspace. There has been a widespread call to boycott Chinese products in the wake of the deadly clash that took place in Galwan Valley earlier this month.

ALSO READ | Delhi Capitals:R Ashwin reveals 'altruistic' reason behind move from KXIP to Delhi Capitals

IMAGE COURTESY: CRICKET WORLD CUP TWITTER