Harsha Bhogle Lauds KKR For 'ticking Many Boxes' Post Close Win Over SRH

Cricketer-turned-cricket pundit Harsha Bhogle lauded the two-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders after their 10-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in their IPL 2021 season-opener at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday. KKR held their nerves to register a close win at a time when it appeared that senior batsman Manish Pandey will succeed in taking SRH over the line.

'Many boxes ticked': Harsha Bhogle

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the 'Voice of Indian Cricket' wrote that the Kolkata Knight Riders got many boxes ticked and then added that despite having so many stars, they found others to play decisive roles. The versatile cricket pundit gave special mention to Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, as well as Prasidh Krishna and concluded by adding that he likes the look of the team.

Many boxes ticked for @KKRiders. So many stars there and yet, they found others to play decisive roles. Rana, Tripathi and Prasidh Krishna. Like the look of the team. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 11, 2021

Even the passionate cricket fans came forward and analysed how the 2012 & 2014 champions succeeded in ticking all their boxes. Here are a few of the reactions.

That Six by Gill was very special — Meet M (@MeetModi1) April 11, 2021

raw indian talents <3 — Naveen (@LoveNeedsMoney9) April 11, 2021

Consistency of the top order is key! If Gill too comes to the party, they stand a definite chance to make it to the playoffs!! — Rohit Krishnan Harish (@rkharish93) April 11, 2021

I was a little flummoxed when they took bowling after winning the toss, perhaps they felt something about the dew factor. To my knowledge I doubt if Chennai experiences dew at all? But no doubts SRH out up a good fight till the end ðŸ˜ŠðŸ‘ðŸ»ðŸ‘ðŸ»ðŸ‘ðŸ» — Shankaranarayanan (@shankargopal89) April 11, 2021

KKR start their campaign with a win

Kolkata who were asked to bat first after Hyderabad skipper David Warner won the toss ended up posting a challenging total of 187/6 from their 20 overs riding on stellar half-centuries from opener Nitish Rana (80), and, number three batsman Rahul Tripathi (53).

In reply, SRH were reduced to 10/2 in the third over after losing the prized wickets of skipper David Warner, and, wicket-keeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha before Jonny Bairstow (55), and, Manish Pandey resurrected their innings with a 92-run stand for the third wicket before the former was dismissed. Pandey continued to soldier on for the 2016 champions but unfortunately, he did not receive much support from the other end as Kolkata bowlers bowled well and chipped in with a few important wickets.

In the end, Pandey remained unbeaten on 61 as the Orange Army was restricted to 177/5 from their 20 overs and KKR ended up adding the first two points in their tally.

(Image Courtesy: Harsha Bhogle/Facebook/@IPL/Twitter)