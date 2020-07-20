Harsha Bhogle Makes Fans Laugh With Response To Birthday Wish From Ravichandran Ashwin

Indian cricket analyst Harsha Bhogle celebrated his 59th birthday on Sunday, July 19. Bhogle is one of the most adored commentators across the globe. Harsha Bhogle is known for his immaculate analysis of the game and changing the face of sports broadcasting in India by commentating without a cricketing lineage. Harsha Bhogle is also nicknamed the 'Voice of Cricket'.

Harsha Bhogle responds wittily to Ravichandran Ashwin's birthday wish

The veteran commentator is known for his prodigious knowledge of the game due to which he has earned tremendous respect from the cricketing community. As Harsha Bhogle turned 59, several cricketers took to social media to wish the seasoned pundit. India's premier Test bowler Ravichandran Ashwin also took it to Twitter to extend birthday wishes to Harsha Bhogle.

However, Harsha Bhogle responded to Ravichandran Ashwin's wish in his own unique way. Harsha Bhogle thanked Ravichandran Ashwin for his birthday wishes, However, he went on to urge Ravichandran Ashwin to stick to bowling and stay away from his (commentator’s) job.

In the recent past, Bhogle had admitted in an interview that he considered Ravichandran Ashwin to follow current Indian cricket team's head coach Ravi Shastri in the commentary box for his immaculate understanding of the game and having the ability to present it in an enriching manner to fans. Due to the India lockdown, Ashwin has been spending time with lot of interactions with commentators, teammates, ex-cricketers and fans alike through Instagram, YouTube and Twitter.

Thank you Ashwin.... Watching so much of you during this lockdown....Keep spinning that ball and leave my job alone....😄 https://t.co/lOIxIyatuJ — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 19, 2020

Bhogle has been entertaining many cricket fans with his outstanding commentary and presentation on the gentleman's game for nearly three decades. His thorough knowledge of the sport and his eloquent way of presenting it to the viewers has helped him in creating his own identity just like other renowned commentators including the likes of Bill Lawry, Tony Greig, Richie Benaud, Alan Wilkins, etc.

Harsha Bhogle possesses a huge fan following for his delightful smile and distinct voice. He became the first Indian commentator to be invited by the ABC (Australian Broadcasting Corporation) Radio to commentate during India-Australia series in 1992. Along with working for ABC during the 1992 World Cup, Bhogle also was a crucial part of BBC’s commentary team during the 1996 and 1999 World Cup events.

Sachin Tendulkar lauds Harsha Bhogle's commentary & sharp insights

Like several other cricketers, Sachin Tendulkar also came forward to wish Harsha Bhogle on his 59th birthday. Taking to Twitter, Sachin Tendulkar mentioned that Harsha Bhogle's commentary and astute knowledge have always added a lot of perspective to the game. He also reckoned that it has always made the fans feel closer to the sport.

Your commentary 🎙 and sharp insights have always added so much perspective to the game of cricket 🏏.

It has always made the fans feel so much more closer to the game.

Wishing you a very happy birthday Harsha! pic.twitter.com/6X7HLOAJ3G — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 19, 2020

IMAGE COURTESY: HARSHA BHOGLE & R ASHWIN INSTAGRAM