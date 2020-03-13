The Debate
Harsha Bhogle Cleverly Compares Australia's Stature In World Cricket To DDLJ Actor

Cricket News

Harsha Bhogle compared the Australian cricket team to iconic Bollywood film DDLJ based on Australia's infamous sandpapergate scandal in 2018.

Written By Jatin Malu | Mumbai
Harsha Bhogle

Cricket Australia collaborated with Amazon Prime Video to produce an exclusive documentary named ‘The Test: A New Era for Australia’s Team’. The Test documentary, which was released recently, shows the Australian cricket team's journey of redemption from the 'Sandpapergate' scandal to retaining the Ashes 2019 against England. The Test documentary, which was much awaited by cricket admirers, was released on March 12 and was applauded by many.

Now, cricket analyst Harsha Bhogle has reviewed The Test documentary. Harsha Bhogle took to Twitter where he posted a tweet along with a video. In the video, Harsha Bhogle can be seen speaking on The Test documentary. He lauded Australia's way of playing the game and called them a pillar of cricket.

Harsha Bhogle also compared the Australian team to the iconic Hindi film Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge (DDLJ). He said if you take out the lead actor from DDLJ, there would be nothing to watch and added that the world of cricket without Australia was impossible to imagine. Harsha Bhogle also spoke about why and who should watch the Test documentary.

Harsha Bhogle speaking on the Test documentary

The ball-tampering scandal had shaken the entire cricketing community as the Cape Town Test against South Africa saw the leadership group consisting of Steve Smith and David Warner cajoling Cameron Bancroft into using sandpaper to change the condition of the ball for getting an undue advantage. For this, Cricket Australia banned Bancroft for 9 months, while Steve Smith and David Warner were stripped of their captaincy and vice-captaincy respectively and banned for one year each. 

IMAGE COURTESY: HARSHA BHOGLE INSTAGRAM

