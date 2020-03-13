Harsha Bhogle Cleverly Compares Australia's Stature In World Cricket To DDLJ Actor

Cricket Australia collaborated with Amazon Prime Video to produce an exclusive documentary named ‘The Test: A New Era for Australia’s Team’. The Test documentary, which was released recently, shows the Australian cricket team's journey of redemption from the 'Sandpapergate' scandal to retaining the Ashes 2019 against England. The Test documentary, which was much awaited by cricket admirers, was released on March 12 and was applauded by many.

ALSO READ | AUS vs NZ: Steve Smith makes fun of former Australian players; Watch video

Now, cricket analyst Harsha Bhogle has reviewed The Test documentary. Harsha Bhogle took to Twitter where he posted a tweet along with a video. In the video, Harsha Bhogle can be seen speaking on The Test documentary. He lauded Australia's way of playing the game and called them a pillar of cricket.

Harsha Bhogle also compared the Australian team to the iconic Hindi film Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge (DDLJ). He said if you take out the lead actor from DDLJ, there would be nothing to watch and added that the world of cricket without Australia was impossible to imagine. Harsha Bhogle also spoke about why and who should watch the Test documentary.

ALSO READ | Aus vs NZ: Steve Smith gets furious at Nathan Lyon on Ashes 2019 comeback; watch video

Harsha Bhogle speaking on the Test documentary

A fall from grace to a comeback like no other, Australia had much to prove to work their way back to the top in world cricket. Here's my take on the @thetest_amazon streaming now on @PrimeVideoINhttps://t.co/eyNQWWh0BM — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 13, 2020

ALSO READ | Harsha Bhogle complains about Air India; 'blocked' Aakash Chopra warns him of consequences

The ball-tampering scandal had shaken the entire cricketing community as the Cape Town Test against South Africa saw the leadership group consisting of Steve Smith and David Warner cajoling Cameron Bancroft into using sandpaper to change the condition of the ball for getting an undue advantage. For this, Cricket Australia banned Bancroft for 9 months, while Steve Smith and David Warner were stripped of their captaincy and vice-captaincy respectively and banned for one year each.

ALSO READ | Harsha Bhogle bats for Women's IPL after Indian eves suffer a heartbreaking final loss

IMAGE COURTESY: HARSHA BHOGLE INSTAGRAM