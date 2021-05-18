Harsha Bhogle Names Sports Documentary He Could Not Get To Watch Due To Cricket

India's Harsha Bhogle has emerged to be one of the most celebrated sports presenters in the country. The 59-year-old, with his charismatic personality, has on several occasions elevated a cricketing moment with his comments on air. He was also an integral part of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) and he recently revealed how he missed out on seeing a popular sports documentary considering his packed schedule.

The IPL 2021 suspension has put cricketing action in the country to a standstill. The same has provided a much-needed break from the sport for the players, coaches and even the members of the broadcasting teams as they are often on the road for a considerable amount of time in a calendar year. The ones associated with the latest edition of the cash-rich league have utilized the break in many different ways.

Harsha Bhogle took the opportunity to watch the immensely popular sports documentary 'The Last Dance'. The American sports documentary miniseries had become an instant hit among the masses soon after its release. The documentary showcases details about the career of Michael Jordan and his final season with the Chicago Bulls. The Last Dance had been made available for the viewers on the over-the-top content platform Netflix in April 2020.

I wonder why I took so long to see #TheLastDance. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 17, 2021

According to celebrityhow.com, the Harsha Bhogle net worth is estimated to be around ₹29 crore. The Harsha Bhogle net worth constitutes his income from several brands through his endorsement deals. His net worth also comprises of the salary he receives from broadcasting channels for his commentary duties.

The latest edition of the cash-rich league had to be postponed indefinitely after the completion of 29 matches as franchises like Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Delhi Capitals (DC) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) reported a breach in the bio-bubble. The season of the flagship T20 competition was marred with a number of controversies this year as many fans had expressed their apprehensions regarding the organisation of such a grand tournament amid the COVID-19 health crisis in India. Players testing positive for the deadly virus in the bio-bubble proved to be the final nail in the coffin for the IPL 2021.

UPDATE: The Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in an emergency meeting has unanimously decided to postpone IPL 2021 season with immediate effect.



Details - https://t.co/OgYXPj9FQy pic.twitter.com/lYmjBId8gL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 4, 2021

