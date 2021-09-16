Harsha Bhogle On Virat Kohli's T20I Decision: 'Thought He'd Give Up RCB Captaincy First'

In a massive development, Team India's skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday announced that he will be stepping down from the T20 captaincy after the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021. Following Virat Kohli's massive decision, cricket commentator and analyst Harsha Bhogle took to his Twitter handle and expressed his surprise over the decision.

Lauding Virat Kohli's intensity, Harsha Bhogle took to his Twitter handle and wrote that at first, he thought he would give up the captaincy of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) so that his mind would get extra rest for the upcoming T20 World Cup."Virat's intensity was insane. I had thought he would give up the captaincy of #RCB which would give him two months off as leader. Hopefully this can give his mind the rest it needs and who knows, find him another peak as a T20 batsman."

Currently, Virat Kohli is in UAE to take part in the IPL 2021 Phase 2. Kohli is the skipper of Royal Challengers Bangalore who is yet to win any IPL trophy.

Virat Kohli's to step down as India's T20 captain after T20 World Cup 2021

Virat Kohli announced his massive decision by sharing a long note on his social media. In his long note, Virat wrote, "I have been fortunate enough to not only represent India but also lead the Indian Cricket Team to my utmost capability. I thank everyone who has supported me in my journey as the Captain of the Indian Cricket Team. I couldn't have done it without them - the boys, the support staff, the selection committee, my coaches and each and every Indian who prayed for us to win."

"Understanding workload is a very important thing and considering my immense workload over the last 8-9 years playing all 3 formats and captaining regularly for last 5-6 years, I feel I need to give myself space to be fully ready to lead the Indian Team in Test and ODI Cricket. I have given everything to the Team during my time as T20 Captain and I will continue to do so for the T20 Team as a batsman moving forward," he added.

Virat Kohli stated that it "took a lot of time" for him to arrive at this decision. Virat also said that he also spoke to BCCI Secretary Jay Sha and President Sourav Ganguly along with all the selectors about the same. I will continue to serve Indian Cricket and the Indian Team to the best of my ability," he said".

(Image: HarshaBhogle_FB/PTI)