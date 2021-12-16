Harsha Bhogle Opens Up On Virat Kohli Vs BCCI Debate; 'I Speak From Experience...'

Popular cricket pundit Harsha Bhogle took to his official Twitter handle on Thursday, a day after Indian Test skipper Virat Kohli’s explosive press conference prior to departing for India’s tour of South Africa and spoke about the ongoing captaincy debate. Kohli made many notable revelations during the media interaction which puts questions on the BCCI’s communication with its players. BCCI president Sourav Ganguly earlier said that Kohli was asked to reconsider his decision to step down from T20I captaincy but once Kohli did so, the committee felt dual leadership won't suit the limited-overs format. However, Kohli refuted such claims and asserted that his decision to hang his boots in the short format was well accepted and there was no prior communication with the board before he was removed from the ODI captaincy.

What did Harsha Bhogle say?

Meanwhile, opening up on the entire Virat Kohli vs BCCI debate, Harsha Bhogle wrote on Twitter, “It should never come down to one person's word vs another, especially when they have been giants of Indian cricket. Hence, two-way, open lines of communication. Helps conflicts to be resolved internally rather than in public. In a face-off, one person has to lose.” He further added that a face-off is never good and it puts coach Rahul Dravid in a tricky situation.

Bhogle added that Dravid’s man-management skills will be tested during India’s upcoming tour of South Africa as the head coach requires his captain and best batter to be happy and positive. Stressing on the fact that the Men in Blue need to stay strong, the cricket pundit further said, “Conflicts are box-office but detrimental to teams. Eventually, the Indian cricket team has to be strong. Drawing conclusions in the public domain is hazardous when we don't know the whole truth. I speak from experience.”

It should never come down to one person's word vs another, especially when they have been giants of Indian cricket. Hence, two way, open lines of communication. Helps conflicts to be resolved internally rather than in public. In a face-off one person has to lose (1/n) — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 16, 2021

and that is never good. It presents Rahul Dravid with a ticklish situation and his man management skills will be tested because to win in South Africa, he needs his captain and best batsman to be happy and positive. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 16, 2021

Conflicts are box-office but detrimental to teams. Eventually the Indian cricket team has to be strong. Drawing conclusions in the public domain is hazardous when we don't know the whole truth. I speak from experience. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 16, 2021

Virat Kohli's statement during Wednesday's press conference

As per ANI, during the virtual press conference on Wednesday, Virat Kohli said, "Whatever was said about the communication that happened during the decision that was made was inaccurate. I was contacted one and half hours before the selection meeting on 8th for the Test series." "And there was no prior communication with me since I announced the T201 captaincy decision up till December 8. The chief selector discussed the Test team to which we both agreed. Before ending the call, I was told the five selectors decided that I would not be the ODI captain. To which I replied 'okay fine'".

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image: Twitter-@BCCI/PTI)