Harsha Bhogle Predicts ICC's New One-year Jersey Rule For Sponsors Will Be Made Permanent

The International Cricket Council (ICC) recently came up with several new rules as cricket gears up to resume after the global pandemic brought the game to a halt. While the highlight of the recently announced set of rules remains the ban of saliva on the ball, the ICC also relaxed a certain apparel rule on Test match jerseys. According to the apex body, the Test match shirt and sweater of a team can now have a logo (of not more than 32 square inches) on the chest. While Test jerseys were already allowed to have a maximum of three logos, a brand logo on the chest was previously allowed only in limited-overs clothing. Quite recently, Indian commentator Harsha Bhogle gave his take on the newly-imposed jersey code.

Harsha Bhogle gives his take on ICC’s apparel rule

The rule is imposed by the governing council in an attempt to allow cricket boards to make some commercial gains to battle the financial blow dealt by the coronavirus crisis. On Tuesday, June 9, Harsha Bhogle took to Twitter and expressed his opinion about the new apparel rule.

A 32 square inch logo is allowed across a player's chest for the next 12 months presumably to allow for the extra revenue from a team sponsor in these difficult times. If that is indeed the case, I don't see it changing after these 12 months. People get used to revenues! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 9, 2020

In his tweet, Harsha Bhogle stated that while the rule is imposed for the next 12 months, he does not believe that ICC and cricket boards will be changing it after the given period. Harsha Bhogle is of the opinion that people will get used to earning the extra revenue through commercials in Test cricket.

Coronavirus India: BCCI’s take on IPL 2020

The much-awaited Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) was originally intended to commence on March 29. However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) indefinitely postponed the tournament until further notice. Quite recently, several reports and statements via BCCI officials claim that the board is currently considering measures to stage IPL 2020 sometime later this year.

As per ANI, a BCCI official stated that shifting the tournament out of the country is also a possibility this year. However, the source also informed that taking the event outside India will be BCCI’s last resort. According to Gulf News, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Cricket Board has offered to host IPL 2020 if the tournament is moved out of India.

Several top Indian cricketers like Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul among numerous others are expected to represent their respective franchises in the cash-rich event. Earlier, IPL 2020 was also dubbed by many Indian cricket experts as the perfect preparation campaign for Virat Kohli and co for the T20 World Cup.

